Lost in the shuffle of all the anniversaries Winston-Salem State celebrated this season in basketball which includes the 55-year mark since Big House Gaines guided the Rams to their one and only Division II national championship, is the 30 years since Gaines “retired.”

There’s a reason I put the quotation marks around retired.

I wasn’t there for what many have called forced retirement back then, but it wasn’t a pleasant time, and according to the old heads who are still around it was a tough time in the spring of 1993.

All of this got me thinking about the 28 years I’ve been covering the Rams. The 1995-96 season was my first so Gaines was still around the program but not the coach and it was then that I started to get to know him. His stories, off the record, were some of the best.

Gaines, who died in April of 2005, had 828 wins in his 47 seasons as athletics director and basketball coach as he poured his heart and soul into the school located in east Winston-Salem.

When the Rams won the CIAA title on Saturday in Baltimore it was the fifth time the school won a title since Gaines retired. And Lisa Gaines, who is the daughter of Big House, was there to add to the legacy aspect of the school’s 13th CIAA title.

In those 30 years since Gaines was either forced out or retired on his own, the Rams program has had some success. They won CIAA titles in 1999 and 2000, then again in 2012 before winning it in 2020 just before COVID-19 hit. Their latest title was on Saturday in Baltimore.

I’ve seen the five title-winning teams up close as the beat writer so I felt it was my obligation to rank those five teams. It’s not easy because they all had their own way of doing things, and it’s interesting to note that while Gaines won eight CIAA titles the five titles won since 1999 have been won by three different coaches.

Cleo Hill Jr., who is the son of Cleo Hill Sr., gets it. He is all about the history of WSSU because after all his father and his mother met at WSSU and later married.

It didn’t surprise me that Stan Lewter, who knows his history in the CIAA better than anybody, got Lisa Gaines in the post-game interview with Hill on ESPN+ after Saturday's win. When Hill saw Gaines Hill couldn’t help but let go of some tears.

When this season started I told anybody who asked or even those that didn’t ask that in my 28 years this Rams team had the best collective talent I’ve seen. And my question was could Hill and his assistant coaches (Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith) mold them into a championship team?

They did that thanks to a defense that took no prisoners.

Hill is 71-40 in his four seasons with two CIAA titles and he's kept the same coaching staff intact. It's time for raises for Wilson and Beckwith because they deserve it. Getting a raise for Hill, 56, might not be a bad idea either because there will be other schools at the Division I level who could come calling for his services. (That also might include that school down I-40 that is located in Greensboro.)

Hill is 261-174 in his 16 years as a head coach at Cheney, Shaw and WSSU. He's won three CIAA titles having also won in 2011 at Shaw.

There’s no shame in being the fifth-ranked team in this poll. It's not easy to win CIAA title, and everything has to go right.

Here’s one reporter’s ranking of those five CIAA championship teams since 1999.

1. 2023 in Baltimore

As I stated earlier I’m no talent scout but I just felt like this year’s team, thanks to 6-foot-10 transfers Jaylon Gibson and Nate Springs, gave the Rams an advantage in the guard-oriented CIAA. And when I saw them practice, then play their first game against Wake Forest in an exhibition you could see the potential.

Perhaps the whole key to this team getting that championship was welcoming back Jaylen Alston, who was home in Gibsonville for a year after being on the 2020 championship team. Alston was working at PTI airport but wanted to come back to school. All he did was win the Most Outstanding Player Award in the tournament because he was everywhere on the court for four straight games.

What is also amazing with this team was losing starting point guard Isaac Parson to a broken left wrist in the semifinal win over Virginia Union. Parson had surgery and missed the championship game but the Rams had enough depth to overcome the loss.

Tonia Walker, who was the athletics director at WSSU when Hill was hired in 2018, said earlier this week it was about legacy with Hill.

“During the search process we extended an offer to Cleo and it was just a good fit all the way around,” said Walker, who now works as an associate commissioner with the CIAA. “We knew about his dad and what he accomplished at Winston-Salem State but it was also about Cleo. He’s a good man, and he promised us he’d win a championship during the interview process.”

Hill was wrong, of course, because he’s won two championships in four seasons.

2. 1999 in Winston-Salem

I always loved the story about how Coach Rick Duckett even got to WSSU. He was building a program at Fayetteville State but Anne Little, who was the athletics director for WSSU, wanted Duckett to come in during the summer for an interview. Well, it seemed that Duckett and his family were just getting back from the beach so he showed up in a beach shirt, shorts and sandals for the interview. He got the job anyway and led the Rams to a title in his very first season in Winston-Salem after taking over for Sam Hanger.

The memory that sticks out to me was when Gaines came down near the WSSU bench during the championship game at Joel Coliseum and he and Duckett hugged soon after the game. It was the school’s first CIAA title without Gaines as the head coach. Duckett and Gaines both had on bright red sport coats.

Duckett molded the holdovers from Hanger's team and the freshmen who had signed with Fayetteville State but got out of those letter of intents and came to WSSU. Marcus Best, who is in the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame, is still as good as a defender as I’ve seen play and is the all-time leader in steals at WSSU.

More players from that team, and Coach Duckett, should be in the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame.

3. 2020 in Charlotte

Nobody was expecting much from the Rams that season but once Robert Colon, who was a senior, realized he didn’t have to beat teams by himself the Rams were a much better team. Colon, one of the best pure shooters in school history, will be in the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame someday. His championship game performance of 25 points against Fayetteville State was one for the ages.

The Rams trailed by 11 with four minutes to go but somehow pulled off the win. Colon hit three free throws with 4.6 seconds left for the 63-62 lead and held on when the Broncos missed a long shot at the buzzer.

Four players from that team – Alston, Xavier Fennell, Jaylin Parker and Jon Hicklin – were on this year’s team and won their second championship ring.

4. 2000 in Raleigh

The Rams went back-to-back thanks in large part to transfer Rob Williams, who helped offset the loss of Tyrone Thomas who exhausted his eligibility after the 1999 tournament. The freshmen who were on the 1999 championship team also grew up a lot and that core had a tremendous four years at WSSU.

Williams and shooting wiz Larry Patterson helped lead those sophomores that included Best, Kamal Oliver, Kevin Henry, Russell English and Corey Thompson. With the loss of Thomas and two other seniors from the year before, there wasn’t a lot expected from the Rams. They won the CIAA championship anyway.

5. 2012 in Charlotte

Nobody was going to stop Shaw that season but WSSU and Coach Bobby Collins found a way. The star-studded Bears were actually coached that season by Hill, and they had won the 2011 title and were even better the next season.

But when players like Stephon Platt, Justin Glover, Joe Thompson and WyKevin Bazemore got it going the Rams got hot in the tournament. They beat the Bears in the semifinals then won the championship game beating Elizabeth City State.

Platt probably played his best game of his career at WSSU in the championship game with 21 points and 10 rebounds against the Vikings.

Platt had the perfect quote after the game about winning in the school's 100th year of existence: "With it being the 100th year," he said, "I know that coach (Big House) Gaines is looking down on us smiling right now."

I would say that the 2012 team was nearly as athletic as this year’s championship team. Glover was a human highlight video, but when he played defense the Rams were very good.

A history lesson

Looking back at all 13 of the CIAA championships the Rams have won in the 78-year history of the tournament it is interesting to see what cities they were in when they won.

The Rams won it three times in Winston-Salem and Greensboro and won it twice in Durham and Charlotte. They also won in Raleigh, Hampton, Va. and Baltimore was their latest.

