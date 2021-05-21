Ram Ramblings: For A&T and WSSU, it's time to honor Bill Hayes for his coaching career at both schools

Here’s a good, healthy competition that Winston-Salem State and N.C. A&T should be involved in.
The race should be this: “Who can honor Coach Bill Hayes first?”
That thought hit me over and over last weekend when I was covering the dinner his former players from both schools hosted in honor of Hayes at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club. It was one of the coolest things I’ve covered in a long time because it honored a hall of fame coach with his best players showing up (20 from each school) and getting the chance to thank him.
Hayes, 77, isn’t getting any younger so to have “The Wild Bill Effect” dinner in his honor was perfect.
Now, it’s time for A&T and WSSU to do something.
As I talked to countless players on both sides of the rivalry they agreed that it’s time to do it.
Sure, it wasn’t a graceful exit when the Aggies fired Hayes in December of 2002 but it’s been nearly 20 years since it happened. Time heals and Hayes doesn’t have time to hold grudges because if he did he wouldn’t have lasted long in coaching.
I’ve written on numerous occasions in this blog that Bowman Gray Stadium’s field needs to be named for Hayes.
WSSU doesn’t own Bowman Gray Stadium so it’s likely up to the City of Winston-Salem to try and make it happen. According to at least two of Hayes’ former players there is work going on behind the scenes to try and honor Hayes somehow at Bowman Gray Stadium.
Mayor Allen Joines and Hayes both belong to Maple Chase, and it’s a good bet that Joines is well aware of the impact Hayes made on the Triad area. Hayes was also the first black assistant coach in the ACC when he worked at Wake Forest in the mid-1970s before taking over at WSSU.
There was also some talk from former players about reaching out to Senator Richard Burr, who played at Wake Forest when Hayes was an assistant coach there.
At A&T there is already a corporate name for the former Aggie Stadium and it’s now called Truist Stadium. But the field itself is not named so why not Bill Hayes Field?
The two schools are finally going to play each other again in football in the fall of 2024 and while it’s a no-brainer to name it the Bill Hayes Classic, there needs to be more.
Hayes, who is in seven halls of fame which has to be some sort of record, turned around both WSSU and A&T to the tune of a 195-104-2 record in 23 seasons. He's also the second-winningest college football coach in North Carolina history behind only Jerry Moore, who had 215 wins and three Division I-AA national championships in his career at Appalachian State.
Hayes won two black college national championships, three CIAA titles, three MEAC championships and sent more than 20 players to the NFL.
Both A&T and WSSU are state institutions so there’s going to be red (or Aggie gold) tape to go through in Chapel Hill. But the reality is at UNC Chapel Hill there are countless athletics facilities named after coaches (Roy Williams Court at Dean E. Smith Center, Karen Shelton Stadium and Dorrance Field to name a few).
Hopefully last week’s dinner by his former players will get the ball moving more quickly.
As for the rivalry of A&T-WSSU it was still noticeable last weekend with players going back and forth about games they played against each other. But in the case of Bill Hayes, there’s no rivalry because they all of those former players at the dinner would go through a brick wall for him.
“Something needs to be done while Coach is still with us,” said one proud Aggie. “He loved this night, but we need to think beyond this dinner. He needs to be given his due. He changed lives….”