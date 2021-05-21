Ram Ramblings: For A&T and WSSU, it's time to honor Bill Hayes for his coaching career at both schools

Hayes, who is in seven halls of fame which has to be some sort of record, turned around both WSSU and A&T to the tune of a 195-104-2 record in 23 seasons. He's also the second-winningest college football coach in North Carolina history behind only Jerry Moore, who had 215 wins and three Division I-AA national championships in his career at Appalachian State.

Hayes won two black college national championships, three CIAA titles, three MEAC championships and sent more than 20 players to the NFL.

Both A&T and WSSU are state institutions so there’s going to be red (or Aggie gold) tape to go through in Chapel Hill. But the reality is at UNC Chapel Hill there are countless athletics facilities named after coaches (Roy Williams Court at Dean E. Smith Center, Karen Shelton Stadium and Dorrance Field to name a few).

Hopefully last week’s dinner by his former players will get the ball moving more quickly.

As for the rivalry of A&T-WSSU it was still noticeable last weekend with players going back and forth about games they played against each other. But in the case of Bill Hayes, there’s no rivalry because they all of those former players at the dinner would go through a brick wall for him.