Ram Ramblings: Former players, friends, supporters flock to help with Bill Hayes golf tournament

The only real shock about the Bill & Carolyn Hayes Foundation’s golf tournament at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club on Friday was that the man himself didn’t play.

As Mack Brown, the coach of the North Carolina football team who has been friends with Bill Hayes for 40 years or so, greeted Hayes to help with the fundraiser Brown had a good question. “How do you not play in your own tournament?” Brown said smiling.

Brown was among those playing in a tournament that boasted nearly 180 golfers filled with a lot of Hayes’ former players, friends and supporters that were there for a great cause. The proceeds from the tournament that included a silent auction later on Friday was hoping to raise at least $15,000 each for scholarships for students at WSSU, N.C. A&T and N.C. Central.

It was several of former Hayes’ football players who came up with the idea to have the tournament at Hayes’ home course. Hayes graduated as an All-America defensive lineman from N.C. Central, coached WSSU and N.C. A&T and combined for 195 wins so it was only appropriate the proceeds go there. He later became athletics director at N.C. Central and WSSU.

“This is a great day and I’m so proud of the turnout,” said Hayes, 78, who instead of playing greeted and talked with just about every golfer in the field. “It was my players who had this idea and I just rolled with it. I can’t thank them enough for making this happen and the bottom line is kids will get money for college.”

Others who came to help the cause included Mel Blount, a former star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, James “Shack” Harris, a former NFL quarterback, Randolph Childress, a former basketball star at Wake Forest who is a member at Maple Chase, Jim Caldwell, a former NFL coach who also coached at Wake Forest, along with former NFL players Anthony Blaylock and Donald Evans. Blaylock and Evans played for Hayes at WSSU and Evans was instrumental in getting the tournament off the ground.

“There are a lot of great sponsors who stepped up including Vulcan and Richard Lide and Rudy Artis and so many more,” Evans said.

While the rain fell at various times throughout the day play continued.

Randy Bolton, a former player on Hayes’ great teams at WSSU in the late 1970’s, was asked about the rain, and since most of the field were former football players that means they are tough to play through it.

“Well, we are all sort of soft now,” he said.

