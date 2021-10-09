Ram Ramblings: Harold Drumheller, a CIAA football referee and a friend, will be missed by many

Blount was the longtime head coach at WSSU from 1995 through 2009 and was was sad to hear about Drumheller’s plight.

“Harold was a good guy,” Blount said. “And you always knew where you stood with him when he was on the field.”

The brotherhood of those CIAA officials is real because last week Drumheller got a visit from about 15 of them at his home in Lynchburg.

Drumheller wrote on Facebook what it meant to him: “We had a great time reminiscing over my 15 years in the conference, the fellowship on and off the field and I am truly blessed to be part of that fraternity. You are special men and I cannot express in words my joy when you all traveled from your homes.”

In August when we dropped off our daughter at the University of Lynchburg for her freshman year Harold reached out to me and said if she needed anything he and his family were only a few minutes away. That meant a lot knowing he was battling cancer but wanted to make my wife (also an Averett graduate) and I feel better.