Ram Ramblings: HBCU seniors can play in All-Star football game in February of 2022

“HBCUs are a bridge to equality,” said Co-Founder and Inductee James “Shack” Harris. “We thank the NFL for their support and in sharing our commitment to lifting up others.”

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October of 2009 by Black pioneers and quarterbacks, Pro Bowl MVP James "Shack" Harris and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams to preserve the his-tory and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. There have been 90 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who also serve as Trustees. The organization partners with the NFL on the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit and has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and HBCU football program grants since inception. Its permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.