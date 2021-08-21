Ram Ramblings: Live fans, the band and cheerleaders all help make Meet the Rams day memorable

The Red Sea of Sound was there. The cheerleaders were there – and so were students and alumni on Saturday afternoon just outside of the Gaines Center.
And BDaht was there hyping up the close to 2,000 in attendance that kicked off the football season for the Rams. It's the program's first significant event since the pandemic shut down the 2020 season.
The football program hasn’t been cheered on since November of 2019, and for the veterans on the team, the sounds surrounding the day were priceless.
“It’s incredible to hear the band again,” said quarterback Dominique Graves. “This is like a game day so we’re all excited.”
The Rams will open Sept. 4 at home at Bowman Gray Stadium against UNC Pembroke at 6 p.m., and Robert Massey, the interim head coach, said it was important for his team to get that feeling again from fans and alumni.
“We are all still wearing masks and were outside but we don’t care because the guys need this,” Massey said. “I’m just so glad it feels normal again….We can’t wait to get this season going.”
The Rams had no season in 2020 with the COVID-19 shutdown, so there was a little more bounce in their steps as they all were introduced one by one. The other fall sports teams were also introduced.
“This is so cool to see,” said freshman wide receiver Art Ingram who played this spring in eight games for Mallard Creek in Charlotte. “I’ve only been here on campus since we started practicing earlier this month, but it’s been great. To see all these students here and to hear the band means we are getting closer to the season.”
So far, so good for the WSSU 2021 football season.
