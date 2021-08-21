Ram Ramblings: Live fans, the band and cheerleaders all help make Meet the Rams day memorable

The Red Sea of Sound was there. The cheerleaders were there – and so were students and alumni on Saturday afternoon just outside of the Gaines Center.

And BDaht was there hyping up the close to 2,000 in attendance that kicked off the football season for the Rams. It's the program's first significant event since the pandemic shut down the 2020 season.

The football program hasn’t been cheered on since November of 2019, and for the veterans on the team, the sounds surrounding the day were priceless.

“It’s incredible to hear the band again,” said quarterback Dominique Graves. “This is like a game day so we’re all excited.”

The Rams will open Sept. 4 at home at Bowman Gray Stadium against UNC Pembroke at 6 p.m., and Robert Massey, the interim head coach, said it was important for his team to get that feeling again from fans and alumni.

“We are all still wearing masks and were outside but we don’t care because the guys need this,” Massey said. “I’m just so glad it feels normal again….We can’t wait to get this season going.”