Ram Ramblings: L'Tona Lamonte adds experience to her coaching staff with the hiring of Andrew Mitchell

Winston-Salem State’s women’s basketball program has gained a pretty valuable source of experience as head coach L’Tona Lamonte has announced the hiring of Andrew Mitchell.

Lamonte said what excites her about the hiring of Mitchell is he’s had head coaching experience in the CIAA. He had an impressive run to the CIAA title as the head coach of Livingstone in the 1999-2000 season. It was the women’s program first CIAA title as the Blue Bears earned the automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament.

Mitchell is in the Livingstone Hall of Fame and was inducted in 2014.

“The one thing we been missing is having someone with head coach experience and having someone coming in with 20 years of CIAA experience and a championship mindset is going to take us a really long way,” Lamonte said about Mitchell, who is married to a former WSSU cheerleader, Sandra.

The couple has four children, and after his short stint at Livingstone he focused on coaching in high school. This past season he was the assistant on the Salisbury High School 2-A state champions in which they went 28-1. He was part of a program that went 72-4 over the last three seasons.

Before coming to Salisbury he was the men’s varsity coach at North Rowan High School for seven seasons and was conference champions all seven of those seasons. During that time he was coach of the year in the Central Carolinas Conference four times.

Mitchell played basketball at Catawba and graduated in 1988.