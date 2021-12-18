Ram Ramblings: Massey may have won the news conference but now it's all about winning games

Behind the scenes at the news conference on Friday afternoon at the Bowman Gray Stadium fieldhouse James DuBose was working on his supreme multitasking talents.
As an assistant athletics director he was getting the Curtis Richardson hospitality room ready for the journalists who had gathered. There were also prominent alums who were waiting for the news that Robert Massey was being named the permanent head football coach.
DuBose also had a zoom call that had most of the returning football players on it. The call was needed because DuBose, and Massey along with athletics director Etienne Thomas wanted the players to hear the news first.
After the board of trustees voted on giving Massey a four-year contract worth $90,000 a year, the news was given to the players. The journalists could wait.
That’s not a surprise that Massey thought of his players first. If there’s anything I’ve learned about Massey through my time in covering him since he’s been at WSSU - it’s all about his players.
Maybe that’s what this generation of players needs more than ever is a players’ coach.
While Thomas and Chancellor Elwood Robinson made it clear there would be a national search for the 10th football coach in school history the reality was Thomas found the coach about 40 steps away from her office.
The precise power point presentation that Massey delivered during the interview process helped him get the job. The presentation was long and detailed, which was something Thomas and Robinson smiled about.
“I was impressed,” Robinson said about how Massey detailed the vision he has for making the Rams relevant again in the CIAA.
Right now, the Rams are not relevant, and are parked almost near the bottom of the league. They aren’t as bad off as Livingstone, Johnson C. Smith, St. Aug’s or Lincoln (Pa.) who were a combined 4-31 this season, but they also are nowhere near Bowie State or Fayetteville State.
The task for Massey and his band of young assistants won’t be easy. There’s some talent coming back next season, but now that the interim tag has been lifted off Massey’s job title it will be easier to recruit.
“We are going to recruit, recruit, recruit because that’s the key,” Massey said. “I’m only as good as my players and we are going to make sure to add talent and beat the bushes and turn over stones to find players who will represent our program in the right way.”
Massey said all the right things at the news conference including the announcement that he’s starting at WSSU scholarship in his mother’s name. Annie Belle Massey couldn’t afford to send her son to college but a football scholarship at N.C. Central allowed him to go to school.
It was in Durham as a defensive back that Massey turned himself into an NFL draft pick where he played eighth seasons. The scholarship was started with Massey’s $10,000 donation and it will go toward providing tuition to a regular student at WSSU and also to a football player.
“I have to make sure that I continue the message my mother left me,” Massey said about starting the scholarship. “I’m doing this because I understand the cost of education is going up. Back in my day a pair of Air Jordan’s could have paid for my education. We need to do this to invest in the future.”
WSSU will celebrate 80 years of football in 2022 so Massey hopes that alumni and fans will help by donating as little as $80.10 to signify next year’s anniversary.
After extensive search and going through interviews he will sign four-year contract as head coach
DuBose asked those at the news conference for pledges and the three who did it on the spot were Al Roseboro, Tim Grant and Dr. Dennis Felder. Roseboro is a former football player and athletics director at WSSU and Grant played basketball at WSSU and is a former assistant coach for Big House Gaines. Felder, who was on the search committee, is a legendary professor at WSSU.
By offering to donate to Massey’s scholarship it also signified they are backing the decision to hire Massey as the permanent coach.
As part of next year's 80th football season at WSSU it will play in Canton, Ohio in the third Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sept. 4, 2022 with the likely opponent Southern University. The game will also pay homage to Pete Richardson, the legendary former WSSU and Southern coach.
“Coach (Bill) Hayes won here, Pete Richardson won here, Kermit Blount did the same and so did Connell (Maynor) and (Kienus) Boulware,” Massey said about the last five WSSU head coaches who all won at least two CIAA titles. “We’re going to win here again….”
It’s definitely a lot easier to run a program without an interim tag, and with promised resources from administration Massey will get a chance to prove himself. The Rams have won 12 CIAA football titles in school history but getting that 13th won't be easy.
Massey read a blurb from his power point presentation about what he expects from players as they go through WSSU and hopefully graduate.
“They will grow into responsible, productive husbands, fathers and compassionate citizens for our community, for our state and for our country,” Massey said.
Massey won the news conference, but now it’s all about winning games.
