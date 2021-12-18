Ram Ramblings: Massey may have won the news conference but now it's all about winning games

The precise power point presentation that Massey delivered during the interview process helped him get the job. The presentation was long and detailed, which was something Thomas and Robinson smiled about.

“I was impressed,” Robinson said about how Massey detailed the vision he has for making the Rams relevant again in the CIAA.

Right now, the Rams are not relevant, and are parked almost near the bottom of the league. They aren’t as bad off as Livingstone, Johnson C. Smith, St. Aug’s or Lincoln (Pa.) who were a combined 4-31 this season, but they also are nowhere near Bowie State or Fayetteville State.

The task for Massey and his band of young assistants won’t be easy. There’s some talent coming back next season, but now that the interim tag has been lifted off Massey’s job title it will be easier to recruit.

“We are going to recruit, recruit, recruit because that’s the key,” Massey said. “I’m only as good as my players and we are going to make sure to add talent and beat the bushes and turn over stones to find players who will represent our program in the right way.”

