Ram Ramblings: Of course Stephen A. Smith will help with exposure for WSSU and its football game in Canton, Ohio

Winston-Salem State’s football program will get a full load of exposure for its opening game in Canton, Ohio.

Not only will the game against Central State be broadcast live on the NFL Network, at 4 p.m. Sept. 4, but the popular ESPN show “First Take” will be there Sept. 2. Stephen A. Smith, a WSSU graduate, is one of the hosts of the show.

“First Take” will air live on that Friday from 10 a.m. to noon from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, which is located next to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame, one of the game sponsors, is paying WSSU’s expenses for the game.

WSSU’s football program, the Red Sea of Sound band and cheerleaders will leave Sept. 1 will take part in multiple activities before the Sunday game.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame, which was founded in 2009 by former NFL quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams, was formed to preserve and share the history and stories of the greatest HBCU football players, coaches and contributors. The Black College Football Hall of Fame is housed inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.

Smith and co-host Molly Qerim will give WSSU exposure with the show.

“This appearance by ‘First Take’ has been a long time in the making,” Smith said in a statement. “As a graduate from an HBCU — Winston-Salem State University — there are no limits to the level of appreciation I have for Black colleges throughout this nation. And there’s nothing that highlights the allure of Black colleges more than football.

“From the marching bands to the games themselves, Black college football illuminates the Black college experience in ways that nothing else does. ‘First Take’ is honored to play a role in bringing that message to its national television audience.”

Smith, a 1991 graduate, got his start as a journalist as a student at WSSU and also as a part-time clerk working in the sports department of the Winston-Salem Journal. He later worked for the News & Record in Greensboro soon after graduation before starting his climb to the Philadelphia Inquirer and the New York Daily News.

Smith, 54, is one of the most recognizable journalists in the country. According to reports in 2019, he signed a five-year extension at ESPN that pays him $8 million a year.

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Black College Football Hall of Fame are honored to host the ‘First Take’ team in conjunction with this year’s Classic,” Adrian Allison, chief relationship officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, said in a statement. “Stephen A. Smith brings a fun, spirited energy to the show every day, but there will be a special level of excitement throughout this broadcast with his alma mater in Canton.”

Smith’s show visited WSSU’s Gaines Center in February, although he was in the studio because of COVID-19. The show went back and forth with live shots at the Gaines Center that included the Red Sea of Sound.