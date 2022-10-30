Ram Ramblings: One of the best people associated with the CIAA was Mr. Eric Moore, and he'll be missed

I wasn’t an easy weekend for many sports information directors, administrators or sportswriters and broadcasters who work with HBCU's when the news broke that Eric Moore had died.

Moore, who was Mr. Moore to me, was one of the first to offer a website that covered HBCU athletics. He was an innovator with his www.onnidan.com website, but more than that he helped anybody in the business who needed it.

That included this young scribe in 1996 when I first started covering Winston-Salem State and the CIAA. I knew next to nothing about the inner workings within the conference or within the HBCU world.

So I needed plenty of guidance from Kevin Manns, who was then the sports information director at WSSU, and Mr. Moore. Whenever I needed anything answered, Mr. Moore never failed to deliver. And it wasn’t just that first year of covering HBCU sports, it was every year since.

I remember talking to him one time when the CIAA “forgot” to pay him for putting in countless hours at the basketball tournament. He wore a big smile and told me: “I guess they think I do this for free.”

The reality is that Mr. Moore loved what he did, and did it with no fanfare and a love of sports he had while growing up in Durham. His wife and daughter, Nikki, also helped build his company which in part helped understaffed HBCU's keep statistics during football and basketball games.

Whenever I arrived at a game in Raleigh or Durham or Fayetteville State and I saw Mr. Moore and his wife, Betty, or daughter, Nikki, working the game I always blurted out: “Looks like we've got the ‘A’ team working this game.”

Airis D. Thomas, who is the sports information director at WSSU who has been around HBCU’s for several years, posted a picture on Twitter of several SID’s from around the country in a tribute to Moore. It’s a good bet that Moore influenced every one of those hard-working people.

“Mr. Moore was a mentor to us all, gave great advice and helped every SID he encountered in his own way,” Thomas said. “I’m so grateful to have met him and had just a once of his wisdom shared with me. He will truly be missed.”

Moore, who was the executive director of the Black College Sports Information Directors Association, didn’t just help with the underbelly world that is sports information in college athletics he also steered many to other parts of the business.

One of those was Steven J. Gaither, a WSSU graduate who a few years ago started his own website geared toward HBCU’s and the site is thriving. Gaither, who during his days as a student at WSSU worked part-time in the Journal sports department, has told me on several occasions that without Moore's guidance Gaither might not have ever started the website.

I would encourage you to read about Mr. Moore on Gaither’s website HBCUGameday.com. The story was written by April Emory, a proud graduate of St. Paul’s College who was a longtime sports information director in the CIAA. Emory details how Mr. Moore got into the business and how selfless he was in making sure questions got answered.

The CIAA recognized what Mr. Moore had done for the conference through the years and he was inducted into the John B. McLendon Hall of Fame in 2019. It was well deserved and long overdue.

I’m sure as the CIAA basketball season gets going next month I’ll need some information or a question answered. I hate that I won’t be able to call Mr. Moore, who I know would have had the answer.