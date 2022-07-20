 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ram Ramblings: Optimism flows at CIAA football media day but why not, nobody has lost yet

  • John Dell

Falcons are trying to get established in the Southern Division

ROANOKE, Va. – Maybe the best thing about any football media day is the bounding optimism the coaches and players display. After all, everybody is still undefeated in late July.

Offensive lineman Kendyl Graves and Coach Robert Massey conduct a radio interview at CIAA's preseason football media day on Wednesday morning.

The CIAA held an in-person preseason gathering of coaches and players not far from where the championship football game will be played in November in Salem, Va.

As I wrote here, the goal is to catch the Bowie State Bulldogs, the three-time defending champions.

The 12 CIAA teams play for this trophy, which is named for Bob Moorman, Jr., the first commissioner of the CIAA.

The Bulldogs are dominating the conference just as the Winston-Salem State Rams did 10 years ago. It’s hard to believe 10 years ago the Rams played for the Division II national championship but lost to Valdosta State to finish 14-1.

The Bulldogs still have a ways to go to be considered as good as those Rams teams of 2011, ’12 and ’13 but they are close.

That optimism will be there for at least another month or so, but once the games start the optimism starts to dry up.

Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams may have said it even better than the coaches when she talked about the upcoming football season.

"It's going to be exciting because these student-athletes and coaches work hard and we see it everyday," she said. "We can't wait for the season to start."

The season will start on Sept. 1, a mere 42 days away.

