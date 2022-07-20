Ram Ramblings: Optimism flows at CIAA football media day but why not, nobody has lost yet

ROANOKE, Va. – Maybe the best thing about any football media day is the bounding optimism the coaches and players display. After all, everybody is still undefeated in late July.

The CIAA held an in-person preseason gathering of coaches and players not far from where the championship football game will be played in November in Salem, Va.

As I wrote here, the goal is to catch the Bowie State Bulldogs, the three-time defending champions.

The Bulldogs are dominating the conference just as the Winston-Salem State Rams did 10 years ago. It’s hard to believe 10 years ago the Rams played for the Division II national championship but lost to Valdosta State to finish 14-1.

The Bulldogs still have a ways to go to be considered as good as those Rams teams of 2011, ’12 and ’13 but they are close.

That optimism will be there for at least another month or so, but once the games start the optimism starts to dry up.

Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams may have said it even better than the coaches when she talked about the upcoming football season.

"It's going to be exciting because these student-athletes and coaches work hard and we see it everyday," she said. "We can't wait for the season to start."

The season will start on Sept. 1, a mere 42 days away.