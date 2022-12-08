Ram Ramblings: Richard Huntley, Pete Richardson among the finalists for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame

There are more than 6,000 reasons for running back Richard Huntley to finally get in the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Huntley, a former Winston-Salem State who in his four seasons for the Rams in the early 1990s, had four straight 1,000-yard seasons. His rushing total 6,286 yards is the best by far in school history and he also rushed for a school best 57 touchdowns. He averaged an incredible 6.7 yards a carry from 1992 to 1995.

My first year covering WSSU and the CIAA was 1996 so I missed out watching Huntley run but the old guard have told me plenty of good stories about those days. One of those stories was that Huntley also was the team’s punter and a few bad snaps over his head had Huntley running for his life after retrieving those bad snaps.

Legend has it that the statisticians back then were subtracting those yards that Huntley lost on bad snaps from his rushing yards. So it’s conceivable that Huntley should have closer to 6,500 yards.

Also among the finalists for the Black College Hall of Fame is Pete Richardson, who recruited Huntley out of Monroe to WSSU. Richardson took over for Bill Hayes when Hayes left for N.C. A&T and the Rams never missed a beat.

Richardson, who for some reason isn't in the CIAA Hall of Fame, then went on to Southern University where he built a dynasty there in the SWAC.

Like Huntley, Richardson should also get the nod into the hall of fame.

Richardson coached the Rams from 1988 through 1992 going 41-14-1 and winning three CIAA titles. He was 134-62 in 17 seasons at Southern with five SWAC titles and four black college national championships.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009 so it’s been a challenge to make sure those who are worthy get in.

The announcement of who made it into this year’s class is expected today.

The newest class will be recognized at the Second Annual HBCU Legacy Bowl in New Orleans on February 25, 2023. The class will also be honored during the 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in June in Atlanta.