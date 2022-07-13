Ram Ramblings: Seven incoming football players at WSSU will play in East-West Game tonight

Most of Winston-Salem State’s incoming recruiting class will be on display tonight in the East-West All-Star Game in Greensboro at 8 p.m.

The annual football game will feature seven soon-to-be Rams. One of those players is quarterback Jahmier Slade of Dudley. Slade will contend for the starting spot this fall with Dominique Graves, who will be back for his final season with the Rams.

Coach Robert Massey of the Rams said he and his staff will be there to watch the game.

“It’s great that all of those guys get that limelight and exposure to play in the game,” Massey said. “We just hope they all play well and don’t get hurt. I’m torn between what team I want to win because we have guys on both teams.”

The other local players in the game who have signed to play at WSSU are cornerback Zion Dixon (Glenn), defensive tackle David Eldridge (West Forsyth) and running back Tre’Von Hester (Page). The others in the game who are coming to WSSU are linebacker Klavon Brown (J.H. Rose), offensive lineman Javaryon Bruton (A.L. Brown) and wide receiver Malachi Wolf (Farmville Central).

The seven incoming WSSU players are the most to ever play in the East-West Game, which starting next season will be moved to December.

“We aren’t going to tell our kids not to play in this game because it’s an honor,” Massey said. “I know a lot of D-I kids aren’t playing in the game but we didn’t want to hold our guys back from playing so we wish them good luck.”