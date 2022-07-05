 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ram Ramblings: Tehvyn Brantley lands coaching job at prep school in Florida

Tehvyn Brantley’s coaching career is on the upswing.

Brantley, who I wrote about earlier this summer, earned his degree from Winston-Salem State 10 years after his final season on the football field.

Armed with a degree, which he said he needed so he could move up the coaching ladder, he will be the defensive backs coach at a prep school in Haines City, Florida.

Brantley, who played wide receiver for the Rams from 2010 through 2013, will also work with wide receivers at Feltrim Sports Academy.

He’ll be on the coaching staff of a second-year program that helps players get to college after graduating from high school. More than 70% of their roster moved on to play in college after last season.

