Ram Ramblings: That magical football season at WSSU came 10 years ago

Has it really been 10 years?

For those Winston-Salem State fans who may forgotten, and I doubt that there are many, it was in 2012 when the Rams’ football team made that magical run in the Division II playoffs.

The Rams went 14-1 that season with their lone loss to Valdosta State in the championship game in Florence, Alabama.

With Saturday’s homecoming football game cancelled because of the storm that's hit Winston-Salem from Hurricane Ian, I thought I would bring back a great memory for alums and fans.

Bill Hayes was the athletics director back then, and now Hayes is fully retired and playing golf about every other day at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club.

Hayes had the foresight to hire a young Connell Maynor as the coach in 2010 and Maynor built a CIAA and Division II dynasty in just four seasons. Maynor then went on to coach at Hampton and now he’s at Alabama A&M.

Carlos Fields, the dynamo of a linebacker, was a junior on that 2012 team and they steamrolled everybody.

Fields, who is the defensive coordinator at Virginia State, is the only player from that team that played in the NFL for an extended period of time. Fields played mostly special teams for three seasons before getting into high school coaching and then college coaching.

“I would say just the togetherness of my teammates,” Fields said when asked what his best memory was from that team. “I mean, it’s crazy that you asked me that because I was just telling my guys here at Virginia State about how much the players from that team policed ourselves.”

Fields said the coaches weren’t running around making sure everybody was on time or everybody was going to class. It was the players who were accountable to each other.

“Coach Maynor always told us teams are broken from within so the players have the duty to police each other and make sure we were all on task,” said Fields, who had more than 300 tackles in his four-year career and was a two-time CIAA defensive player of the year. “We made sure we were on time for meetings, film sessions and any other team function and now that I’ve been a coach for a while that really does make a difference."

During that season the Rams were good enough to play host to three playoff games and beat Shippensburg (37-14), Indiana (Pa.) (21-17) and West Texas A&M (41-18) at Bowman Gray Stadium. In the West Texas A&M win the scene on the field afterwards was something to remember. Players, coaches and administrators were overjoyed that the Rams were actually going to play for the NCAA championship the next week.

It didn’t go well in the championship game thanks to costly turnovers and penalties as Valdosta State won 35-7, but the memories from that season are strong.

Maynor was brash, and so was his team. He didn't mind telling media, friends and fellow coaches what was on his mind. Maynor went 45-6 in four seasons overall at WSSU and in CIAA games he was 29-2 with two CIAA titles and two appearances in the semifinals of the Division II playoffs.

As I got to thinking about that season 10 years ago I was wondering what would Maynor and his assistants could do if the transfer portal was around then?

Here are some of the more incredible statistics from that season.

• The Rams outscored opponents 603-261 and in many games the starters were out by the third quarter

• The Rams averaged 40 points a game and totaled 7,080 yards as they averaged 6.6 yards per play.

• The Rams’ defense had 25 interceptions and recovered 18 fumbles to go along with having 32 sacks.

• Quarterback Kam Smith, who is now the team’s offensive coordinator, was 214 of 360 passing for 3,312 yards with 43 touchdown passes against 11 interceptions.

• Backup quarterback Anthony Carrothers nearly passed for 1,000 yards as he was 54 of 101 passing with 12 touchdown passes against four interceptions.

• Four receivers – Jameze Massey, Jahuann Butler, Jamal Williams and Tehvyn Brantley – combined to make 206 catches that season. Massey led the way in touchdown catches with 15.

• Running back Maurice Lewis rushed for 1,027 yards on 201 carries and scored 13 touchdowns.

• Safety Larry Hearne had five interceptions to lead the secondary.

• Defensive lineman Donnie Owens led the Rams with seven sacks and Fields was credited with 117 tackles.

• The Rams were 19 of 37 (51.3 %) on fourth-down conversions that season. Maynor didn't like to punt, and didn't like to try field goals.

There’s little doubt that WSSU’s run to the Division II national championship game was the best season ever in the long, storied history of the CIAA. Back then the Rams were flush with scholarships (about 28), more than enough coaches, and the steady hand of Hayes who had found a second life after his coaching days as an athletics director.

Bowman Gray Stadium’s field is now named after Hayes, but after 10 years have gone by a lot of those players should soon start to find their way into the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame at WSSU. The entire team needs to go in.

That sort of run doesn’t happen too often, and those players and coaches should be recognized. It was a magical season.