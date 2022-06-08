Ram Ramblings: The late Cleo Hill Sr. honored where he built his coaching legacy at Essex County College

Somewhere along the way Cleo Hill Jr. lost his New Jersey accent, but he never lost the memories he had of growing up in Orange, New Jersey.

It was there that Hill’s father, the late Cleo Hill Sr., carved out a legendary coaching career at Essex County College, a junior college where Hill Sr. had nearly 500 victories.

Late last month Hill Jr. and his family, including his mom, Ann, were there for the naming of a building after Hill Sr. The school also named the basketball court after Cleo Hill Sr.

Cleo Hill Sr. and Ann met at WSSU when both were in school and were married 52 years.

"Rufus Johnson (an Essex County Commissioner) and my brother (Cleon) were heavily involved with getting everything in motion," Hill said. “We actually thought they were just naming the court after him but to have a whole building named after my dad was an overwhelming feeling."

Hill Sr. was the second superstar that Big House Gaines recruited into his program at WSSU. After Jack DeFares came through it was Hill who came in the late 1950’s and early 1960’s and he was outstanding.

Billy Packer, who was a student at Wake Forest around the same time, used to come over to WSSU to watch Hill play. Packer, who lives in Charlotte, said Hill was the Michael Jordan of his time at 6 foot 1 and around 185 pounds who put the word 'combo' into combination guard.

Cleo Hill Sr. led the Rams to the 1960 and ’61 CIAA titles and was the first HBCU player ever drafted in the first round going to the St. Louis Hawks. But Hill Sr. only played one season and saw limited action as his white teammates froze him out.

Hill had the backing of the coach, Paul Seymour, who went to team owners about Hill but Seymour was fired because he pushed for Hill to play more.

Cleo Hill Jr. said he never heard his father talk openly about the overt racism from his time in the NBA.

"He wasn't treated fairly," Hill Jr. said in February of 2020. “What I remember him telling me about that time was he thought it was easier to score in the NBA then it was in the CIAA. With his moves and his ability to get to the basket he was ahead of his time, there’s no doubt about it.”

After Hill played a few seasons overseas he settled came back to New Jersey where he was a teacher and basketball coach.

In his 25 years as a coach he won 489 games and three region championships. Hill died in August of 2015 at the age of 77.

When Hill graduated he was the all-time leading scorer in school history at 2,488 points with no 3-point line. Earl “The Pearl” Monroe came a little later in the 1960s and ended up passing Hill.

Hill is in the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame at WSSU, the CIAA John McLendon Hall of Fame as well as the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Hill Jr. was a speaker at the ceremony to honor his father.

"It was a blessing and to be able to speak on my father's behalf and see his former teammates was so great,” he said. “Having Ted Blunt (a former teammate of Hill Sr.) there, someone who actually played with my dad and knew him was big for me."

What hit Hill Jr. the most was his own son, Michael, was there to see all of it.

"Seeing his former players there and people I looked up to and having my own son in the audience listening to me just gave me a swoop of emotions,” Hill said.

