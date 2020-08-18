There might not be any sports going on at WSSU but that doesn't mean its coaches can't help out in other ways.
Three of them will participate in a virtual coaching academy that is designed to help the development of other coaches throughout the country.
Here is the release about the three WSSU coached being honored.
Three WSSU Coaches Selected to Take Part in True North Sports Coach Development Academy
Rams coaches among 24 CIAA coaches to participate
CHARLOTTE – Three Winston-Salem State University Coaches were selected for participation in the True North Sports Coaches Academy, Tuesday afternoon.
The WSSU trio will be among 24 coaches from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) who selected to participate in the academy. The coaches were WSSU volleyball head coach Chanel Davis, WSSU men’s basketball head coach Cleo Hill, Jr., and WSSU track & field/cross country head coach KayMarie Jones. The coaches from the CIAA schools were nominated by each institution and will represent the conference in the academy.
The three coaches will take part in the True North Sports Coach Development Academy, which is a virtual course program designed to support and assist coaches in developing their authentic philosophy, team culture, and program structure. Eight classes will be will be held online every Tuesday, beginning August 18th.
Each class will feature guest speakers that include professionals in coaching, mental health, and business leadership. Among the speakers will be Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens, Florida Men’s Tennis Head Coach Bryan Shelton, Clemson Women’s Basketball Assistant Coach Shimmy Gray Miller, Alabama State Football Head Coach Donald Hill-Eley, Certified Mental Performance Consultant Dr. Tiff Jones of XFactor Performance, and CEO and Chief Visionary Celia Slater of True North Sports, the hosts of the academy.
For more information on the True North Sports Coach Development Academy, click HERE. For more information on the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) at www.TheCIAA.com
