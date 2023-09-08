“I didn’t go to work to win awards,” Tim Grant said at the official naming of the The Quarry at Grant Park on Friday morning.

Grant’s words could also have been those of the late Big House Gaines, who was Grant’s basketball coach at Winston-Salem State a long time ago. Grant would also be an assistant coach for Gaines in the early 1990s before Grant left the coaching profession.

Instead of leaving his mark in either high school or college coaching, Grant, 64, devoted his life’s work to Winston-Salem’s recreation department.

Mayor Allen Joines, along with city council members James Taylor, Jr. and Barbara Hanes Burke all raved about Grant’s leadership and vision he had for the project.

Addressing the crowd of about 100 that included Grant’s wife, Vicki, and their two daughters, Aja and Niya, it didn’t take long for Grant to break down.

“I’ll get through this so hold on,” Grant said.

Grant made sure to thank all of his staff through the years as well as the politicians that helped make the park a reality. It took a long time but the facility is now one of the best parks in Winston-Salem.

“I dare say this is one of the best quarry parks you will find on the east coast,” said Grant, who retired from the city's recreation department in 2016.

Plenty of friends and family turned out for the event, including WSSU men's basketball coach Cleo Hill Jr. and one of his assistants, Lance Beckwith, as well as the players. Coach L’Tona Lamonte, who is the women’s coach at WSSU, was also there to lend support.

Gaines, who died in 2005, was adamant about teaching his players to give back after graduation. Grant, a 1980 graduate, was obviously listening.

“This is about the people I worked with, my staff and my teammates,” Grant said.

Gaines would have been proud of Grant crediting his teammates.