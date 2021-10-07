 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ram Ramblings: Two WSSU fans can be 'Coach of the Day' and sit on the bench in games at Duke and Wake Forest
0 Comments
top story

Ram Ramblings: Two WSSU fans can be 'Coach of the Day' and sit on the bench in games at Duke and Wake Forest

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
sss
John Dell

Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team will get to venture into a historic venue on Oct. 30 when it plays Duke and legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski in an exhibition game.

WSSU is using that opportunity as a fundraiser as it announced today that it’s looking for a coach of the day for that game.

There will actually be two chances to be coach of the day with the Rams also playing at Wake Forest on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

Obviously Coach Cleo Hill Jr. will be making the big decisions but two fans will get a chance to be on the bench for those games to see what it’s like up close and personal.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The entry fee is $50 and the winners will be announced on Oct. 23 during the homecoming game with Livingstone.

“We just thought this is a good way to raise some money to help with the basketball program’s expenses this season,” said James DuBose, an assistant athletics director at WSSU. “I mean, this is a chance for two of our fans to sit on the bench at Cameron Indoor Stadium and also do the same at Joel Coliseum when we play Wake Forest."

DuBose said entries will close on Oct. 22.

"We think this is an opportunity and who wouldn't want a chance to sit on the bench as we play these two ACC teams," DuBose said.

For more information go here

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 5 TNF Market: Best passing props

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News