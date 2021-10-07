Ram Ramblings: Two WSSU fans can be 'Coach of the Day' and sit on the bench in games at Duke and Wake Forest

Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team will get to venture into a historic venue on Oct. 30 when it plays Duke and legendary Coach Mike Krzyzewski in an exhibition game.

WSSU is using that opportunity as a fundraiser as it announced today that it’s looking for a coach of the day for that game.

There will actually be two chances to be coach of the day with the Rams also playing at Wake Forest on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

Obviously Coach Cleo Hill Jr. will be making the big decisions but two fans will get a chance to be on the bench for those games to see what it’s like up close and personal.

The entry fee is $50 and the winners will be announced on Oct. 23 during the homecoming game with Livingstone.

“We just thought this is a good way to raise some money to help with the basketball program’s expenses this season,” said James DuBose, an assistant athletics director at WSSU. “I mean, this is a chance for two of our fans to sit on the bench at Cameron Indoor Stadium and also do the same at Joel Coliseum when we play Wake Forest."

DuBose said entries will close on Oct. 22.