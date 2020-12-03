Ram Ramblings: Will there be CIAA basketball this season? It depends on who you ask

“We’ve started practicing and we’ll just wait and see what the league decides,” said Steve Joyner Jr., who is the Johnson C. Smith women’s coach. “I can see it from both sides because these administrators and the league office want to do the right thing.”

What makes it harder for the players and coaches around the CIAA, which is a Division II conference, is they can all watch the Division I schools play on TV.

“They are playing games all around us,” said Darrell Brooks, the men’s coach at Bowie State. “So it can be done in a safe manner, but it won’t be easy.”

His men’s team is currently practicing and he said the other students are off campus.

“We’ve got seven of our guys living in one of the dorms so we can have a sort of a bubble and stay safe,” Brooks said.

At Shaw, Coach Bobby Collins and his team has started practice and he's looking forward to the season. He's also realistic about what could happen.

"We will be ready to go," Collins said about his first season in Raleigh. "We know there's a lot of uncertainly but our guys are doing well in adjusting to the protocols and to what we expect as a coaching staff."