Ram Ramblings: Will there be CIAA basketball this season? It depends on who you ask

The CIAA basketball season is looking more and more as if it won’t be played.
Earlier this week, Virginia State opted out for the season. And from what I’ve heard, Virginia Union could be next because of the impact of COVID-19.
The CIAA did release a schedule last month that is supposed to start on Jan. 9. It’s a conference-only schedule but with the way the virus has been going, there’s some serious conversation about the CIAA not having a season.
Several programs in the CIAA are practicing this month, and as one coach said, with no students on campus it’s easy to create a basketball bubble for those practices.
At Winston-Salem State the women are set to practice for a couple of weeks, but the men’s team is at home and aren’t scheduled to come back to campus until late December to resume practicing. The reality is by the end of December it could be determined that the CIAA won't have a season.
“If we don’t play and the CIAA does pull to plug, we are still going to try and find some games to play,” one coach said. “And we need to play some games for these guys mental health. If we play eight games, that will be enough to keep these guys going.”
There’s no word yet from the CIAA what might happen, but coaches around the league are carrying on as best as they can.
“We’ve started practicing and we’ll just wait and see what the league decides,” said Steve Joyner Jr., who is the Johnson C. Smith women’s coach. “I can see it from both sides because these administrators and the league office want to do the right thing.”
What makes it harder for the players and coaches around the CIAA, which is a Division II conference, is they can all watch the Division I schools play on TV.
“They are playing games all around us,” said Darrell Brooks, the men’s coach at Bowie State. “So it can be done in a safe manner, but it won’t be easy.”
His men’s team is currently practicing and he said the other students are off campus.
“We’ve got seven of our guys living in one of the dorms so we can have a sort of a bubble and stay safe,” Brooks said.
At Shaw, Coach Bobby Collins and his team has started practice and he's looking forward to the season. He's also realistic about what could happen.
"We will be ready to go," Collins said about his first season in Raleigh. "We know there's a lot of uncertainly but our guys are doing well in adjusting to the protocols and to what we expect as a coaching staff."
According to those around the league there is supposed to be a vote by the CIAA presidents and chancellors this month. The vote will be rather simple, does the league play basketball this season or not?
The CIAA has 14 schools in the league and if just two or three opt out, the league could still salvage some sort of season.
“It can be done with fewer teams in the league,” Brooks said. “We just don’t know yet if that’s the direction the league will take.”
Let’s home something is decided soon.
