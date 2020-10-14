Ram Ramblings: WSSU athletes teaming up to deliver meals in the community

Etienne Thomas, who is Winston-Salem State's athletics director, talks a lot about giving back to the community.
WSSU is doing just that by teaming up with Blue Cross and Blue Shield to deliver meals to families in need.
Here is the release from the WSSU athletics department about the community outreach.
WSSU Athletics and Blue Cross NC Team Up to Deliver Over 1,200 Meals to Winston-Salem Residents
The Winston-Salem State University Department of Athletics (WSSU) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) have teamed up for a six-week outreach program to deliver professionally prepared meals to Winston-Salem residents in need.
“We are pleased to team with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina,” said Etienne Thomas, WSSU Director of Athletics. “Too many of our neighbors are struggling right now. We hope these meals and additional support from our two organizations will provide some relief to some of those in our community who need it.”
For six consecutive weeks, which began Oct. 8 and runs through Nov. 12, representatives from WSSU Athletics and Blue Cross NC will deliver fresh lunches, created and packaged by Jason’s Deli, to residents having difficulty traveling to get meals.
“Improving food security is a huge focus for us at Blue Cross NC,” said Cheryl Parquet, director of community engagement and marketing activation at Blue Cross NC. “We are proud to collaborate with Winston-Salem State University and provide nutritious meals for our neighbors in need."
In addition to meals care packages, containing personal care supplies, will also be distributed. Deliveries will be made to the following locations throughout the city:
· Oct. 8 – University Place Apartments, 1625 E 3rd St, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
· Oct. 15 – Alders Point, 590 Mock St, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
· Oct. 22 – Ken Carlson Boys and Girls Club, 2100 Reynolds Park Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
· Oct. 29 – Rolling Hills, 770 Ferrell Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27101
· Nov. 5 – Skyline Village, 1528 Bruce St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
· Nov. 12 – Baptist Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27157
About Winston Salem State University:
Winston-Salem State University fosters the creative thinking, analytical problem-solving, and depth of character needed to transform the world. Rooted in liberal education, WSSU’s curriculum prepares students to be thought leaders who have the skills and knowledge needed to develop innovative solutions to complex problems. Founded in 1892, WSSU is a historically Black constituent institution of the University of North Carolina with a rich tradition of contributing to the social, cultural, intellectual, and economic growth of North Carolina, the region and beyond. Guided by the motto, “Enter to Learn, Depart to Serve,” WSSU develops leaders who advance social justice by serving the world with compassion and commitment.
About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina:
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) is committed to making health care better, simpler and more affordable. We have been driving better health in North Carolina since 1933, working to tackle our communities’ greatest health challenges. Blue Cross NC serves its customers and communities of more than 3.8 million members, including approximately 1.1 million on behalf of other Blue Plans. Blue Cross NC is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Visit Blue Cross NC online at www.bluecrossnc.com. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
