Ram Ramblings: WSSU athletes teaming up to deliver meals in the community

Etienne Thomas, who is Winston-Salem State's athletics director, talks a lot about giving back to the community.

WSSU is doing just that by teaming up with Blue Cross and Blue Shield to deliver meals to families in need.

Here is the release from the WSSU athletics department about the community outreach.

WSSU Athletics and Blue Cross NC Team Up to Deliver Over 1,200 Meals to Winston-Salem Residents

The Winston-Salem State University Department of Athletics (WSSU) and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina (Blue Cross NC) have teamed up for a six-week outreach program to deliver professionally prepared meals to Winston-Salem residents in need.

“We are pleased to team with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina,” said Etienne Thomas, WSSU Director of Athletics. “Too many of our neighbors are struggling right now. We hope these meals and additional support from our two organizations will provide some relief to some of those in our community who need it.”