Ram Ramblings: Defense playing well enough for WSSU to win, Massey says

So where does the Winston-Salem State Rams football team go from here?

The short answer is they will go to Murfreesboro to take on much-improved Chowan (4-0) on Saturday.

The long answer about where the Rams go is a little more complicated. The Rams are 0-3 for the first time since 2016 after their disastrous showing in a 19-14 loss to Elizabeth City State in front around 5,000 at Bowman Gray Stadium.

The home game was the Rams’ first since the end of the 2019 season, but it was a clunker.

Robert Massey, the Rams’ interim head coach, didn’t sugarcoat how the season has gone. He said Tuesday that it’s no secret the offense must improve.

“We need to score and score early because we are not a come-from-behind kind of team,” Massey said. “And penalties are killing us, so we have to correct those mistakes….There’s a lot of football left and that’s the mentality us as coaches are taking and that’s what we are instilling into our young men.”

Cam’Ron Perkins, a senior defensive lineman from Eden, hasn’t played football since the 2018 season at N.C. Central. He transferred to WSSU and is already graduated but is playing his final season.