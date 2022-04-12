Ram Ramblings: WSSU golf team gets asked to new HBCU Invitational that will be in Cary this fall

Winston-Salem State’s golf team has been invited to a brand new tournament this fall that is being sponsored by the SAS Championship, a PGA Tour Champions event, along with the PGA Tour.

The Rams and Coach Charles Penny II will be among 17 schools that will play at Prestonwood Country Club in Cary from Oct. 14-16. Also getting the tournament off the ground was the Black College Coaches Association.

Jeff Kleiber, the SAS Championship tournament director, made the announcement on Tuesday morning through a news release.

“We are excited to give these student-athletes the opportunity to, not only compete on the golf course, but also the chance to visit and learn more about the SAS community,” Kleiber said.

The HBCU Invitational will have six women’s teams in one tournament that includes N.C. Central, Texas Southern, Chicago State, Delaware State, Maryland Eastern Shore and Savannah State.

"Being able to play in a championship-style tournament like this on such an exclusive club is big," Penny said. "I know some of the guys have played on private courses but I'm excited to see what they think of the clubhouse."

Penny said this will be one of the biggest tournaments the team will play in since the program was brought back two years ago.

"Other than maybe the CIAA championship this will give us a great test to see how we can do," Penny said. "I think we'll also have a tournament before this one in the fall so we'll have to be ready. To get this chance to play on a course where the PGA Tour Champions play is very cool."

Joining WSSU in the men’s portion of the tournament will be 2021 MEAC Champion Florida A&M, Texas Southern, Chicago State, N.C. Central, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miles College, Savannah State, Livingstone, Virginia Union and St. Aug’s.

Play will start on Oct. 15, with golfers playing a pair of rounds on the Fairways Course at Prestonwood Country Club, which also hosts the SAS Championship. Competition will close on Oct. 16 with a third round that will crown a men’s and women’s Division I and Division II team champions as well as individual champions.

Before the tournament starts on Oct. 14 there will be a career day on the SAS campus. The student-athletes will tour the campus and participate in a series of panel discussions, seminars, and have lunch with SAS executives and HBCU alumni employees designed to help prepare them for their careers after golf.

Danielle Pavliv, the SAS Chief Diversity Officer, said: “The inaugural HBCU Invitational is one way that SAS and the PGA are strengthening strategic partnerships with HBCUs to develop the diverse talent of the future.”

The SAS Championship is one of the longest-running PGA Champions Tour events. This year's tournament will be Oct. 10-16.

