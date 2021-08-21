 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ram Ramblings: WSSU grad Tim Grant to have Quarry Park named after him
0 Comments

Ram Ramblings: WSSU grad Tim Grant to have Quarry Park named after him

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The City Council in Winston-Salem did the right thing in pushing through the resolutions honoring Bill Hayes last week with the naming of the field at Bowman Gray Stadium as well as allowing for a statue of Hayes.

The council also pushed through a resolution to honor Tim Grant, who also has close ties to Winston-Salem State. Grant’s name will go on Quarry Park in Winston-Salem for his dedicated service to the Parks and Recreation Department in Winston-Salem.

Grant, a 1980 graduate of WSSU, was a longtime assistant coach to Big House Gaines up until Gaines “retirement” in 1993. Grant got out of coaching basketball and dedicated his life in parks and recreation. He spent some time in Durham before coming back to Winston and for 19 years was the director of the city’s recreation department.

ReaganFB

Tim Grant walks with his daughter, Niya, who was the 2019 homecoming queen at Reagan.

In fact, Grant was the first Black to be the recreation director and helped facilitate several improvements throughout the city during his tenure.

In 1999 he won Winston-Salem’s employee excellence award and in 2013 won the city’s employee excellence leadership award.

In 2015 it was Grant who pushed for Quarry Park. He retired in July of 2016 and the park opened in August of 2017 and has remained a popular place.

sss

Tim Grant

During his time with the recreation department Grant also pushed for expanding the trails that wind through Winston-Salem connecting many of the walkways.

One of Grants first jobs with the city’s recreation department was as a lifeguard at Kimberley Park Pool.

He came to WSSU in the mid-1970s from Martinsville, Va. and played basketball for the legendary Gaines before becoming an assistant coach.

20160727w_nws_grant

 Tim Grant poses at the Kimberley Park Pool a just before retiring from the city's parks and recreation department in July of 2016.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News