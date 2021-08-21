Ram Ramblings: WSSU grad Tim Grant to have Quarry Park named after him

The City Council in Winston-Salem did the right thing in pushing through the resolutions honoring Bill Hayes last week with the naming of the field at Bowman Gray Stadium as well as allowing for a statue of Hayes.

The council also pushed through a resolution to honor Tim Grant, who also has close ties to Winston-Salem State. Grant’s name will go on Quarry Park in Winston-Salem for his dedicated service to the Parks and Recreation Department in Winston-Salem.

Grant, a 1980 graduate of WSSU, was a longtime assistant coach to Big House Gaines up until Gaines “retirement” in 1993. Grant got out of coaching basketball and dedicated his life in parks and recreation. He spent some time in Durham before coming back to Winston and for 19 years was the director of the city’s recreation department.

In fact, Grant was the first Black to be the recreation director and helped facilitate several improvements throughout the city during his tenure.

In 1999 he won Winston-Salem’s employee excellence award and in 2013 won the city’s employee excellence leadership award.

In 2015 it was Grant who pushed for Quarry Park. He retired in July of 2016 and the park opened in August of 2017 and has remained a popular place.