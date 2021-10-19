Ram Ramblings: WSSU heads into homecoming game with a two-game win streak

Two players who will see their first homecoming games will be freshman Trevor Willard, a defensive end and Reagan graduate, and freshman Darius McDuffie, who has taken over at center the last two games. Both players are among the 30 or so newcomers in the program who have never played in a WSSU homecoming game since last season was cancelled.

“It will be the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of,” McDuffie said. “We just want to keep this going and that means on offense it’s about creating our chances and scoring.”

When Kershaw resigned with the Rams when they were 0-4 they ranked 11th out of 12th in scoring in the CIAA. Two games later the Rams now rank seventh in scoring at 18 points a game.

Willard, who committed to Army but wound up at App State last season, is playing in his first season of college football.

“The mindset for us on defense is we have to continue to attack and be the aggressor,” said Willard, who earlier this season had a slight back injury. “We’ve won two in a row and we’ve got some confidence which is great to see.”

Maybe the biggest distraction this week will be all the festivities around homecoming.

“We tell them all the time but homecoming is not for you it’s for the alums, the students and everybody else,” Massey said. “About the only time we can enjoy homecoming is right after the game but you have to win.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.