Ram Ramblings: WSSU heads into homecoming game with a two-game win streak

Winston-Salem State’s two-game win streak has soothed some of the angst among fans and alumni, but a look closer at those two victories is warranted.
Since a 73-7 loss to Chowan there were some changes on offense as offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw resigned and Robert Massey, the interim head coach, reassembled his staff.
Over the last two weekends the Rams easily beat Johnson C. Smith (26-12) and St. Aug’s (41-0) to stay on the fringes of contention in the Southern Division. However, beating the Golden Bulls and the Falcons who are a combined 0-11 doesn’t mean the Rams are all the way back.
For Massey, however, he does like what he’s seen from quarterback Cam Lewis and a resurgent passing game. Kam Smith has brought a change to the offense after being elevated from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.
“I don’t think it gives you a false sense of security,” Massey said about the Rams homecoming game on Saturday against Livingstone. “I think it’s all relative in that the players and coaches all believe in what we are trying to do. You’re expected to win certain games and we were expecting to win these last two, but we want to continue to have that maturation process.”
Part of that process will be whether the Rams can handle that success this weekend in what will be the largest crowd of the season. There could be more than 10,000 on hand at Bill Hayes Field at Bowman Gray Stadium, which is a big deal.
Two players who will see their first homecoming games will be freshman Trevor Willard, a defensive end and Reagan graduate, and freshman Darius McDuffie, who has taken over at center the last two games. Both players are among the 30 or so newcomers in the program who have never played in a WSSU homecoming game since last season was cancelled.
“It will be the biggest crowd I’ve ever played in front of,” McDuffie said. “We just want to keep this going and that means on offense it’s about creating our chances and scoring.”
When Kershaw resigned with the Rams when they were 0-4 they ranked 11th out of 12th in scoring in the CIAA. Two games later the Rams now rank seventh in scoring at 18 points a game.
Willard, who committed to Army but wound up at App State last season, is playing in his first season of college football.
“The mindset for us on defense is we have to continue to attack and be the aggressor,” said Willard, who earlier this season had a slight back injury. “We’ve won two in a row and we’ve got some confidence which is great to see.”
Maybe the biggest distraction this week will be all the festivities around homecoming.
“We tell them all the time but homecoming is not for you it’s for the alums, the students and everybody else,” Massey said. “About the only time we can enjoy homecoming is right after the game but you have to win.”
336-727-4081