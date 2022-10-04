Ram Ramblings: WSSU men's basketball team adds wrinkle to its schedule with trip to Harlem area of New York City

Winston-Salem State’s basketball schedule has a little more to it than just a bunch of nonconference and CIAA games. The men’s team will also get a history lesson in basketball by playing a game in the Harlem area of New York City on Nov. 19 at 3 p.m. against Thomas Jefferson University.

The Rams and Coach Cleo Hill Jr. will be a part of the Harlem Renaissance Classic that is being run by Darryl K. Roberts, who is a proud third-generation graduate of Lincoln (Pa.). His vision is to bring together HBCU’s to promote what those colleges can do for the youth of today.

This is the second version of the Classic with two other games also scheduled on Nov. 19 that include Bowie State and Lincoln (Pa.) in a triple header at the City College of New York’s Nat Holman Gym.

Hill Rams will also get to take his team to near his hometown in New Jersey for a practice at Essex County College, where Hill’s father, who was also named Cleo, was a coach for more than 20 years. Hill Sr., who died in August of 2015, was a superstar for the Rams in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

The school named the gym after Hill Sr. this past summer and Hill Jr said getting a chance to practice there with the Rams will be an early highlight of the season for him.

“It’s an honor to be selected to play in the Harlem Renaissance Classic this year,” Hill said. “Darryl Roberts and his staff have done a great job in creating something unique for college basketball, their community and for student athlete in general. It’s more than just a classic. Life-long lessons and knowledge will be gained from this event.”

Roberts is excited to bring the HBCU experience again to Harlem.

“The game is bigger than just basketball,” Roberts said. “Our country has since its inception been divided by race, where the HBCU’s operate as second class citizens. They’re not. They’re viable parts of the culture graduating highly successful members of our society including, the Vice President of the United States.”

Roberts said the Classic will include more than just basketball.

“The Harlem Renaissance Classic also includes the bands, cheerleaders, Greek step shows that are part of the tradition in addition to a college readiness expo and a health intervention fair," Roberts said.

Before the Rams, who were 19-7 last season and will be a favorite to win the CIAA title this season, go to Harlem, they will open Nov. 1 across town at Wake Forest in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. They will then hit the road to play in the Clarion Tournament in Pennsylvania on Nov. 12-13 and then play at Clinton College on Nov. 16.

The Rams’ home opener will be Nov. 22 against Carolina University.