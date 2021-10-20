Ram Ramblings: WSSU men's golf team raising money as program gets going again

The Winston-Salem State men’s golf program that was reinstated in 2019 has had a slow start thanks to COVID-19, but Coach Charles Penny II is hoping to speed things up a bit.

Penny has hit the recruiting trail hard, but he’s also hitting the fundraising trail as a way to get the program going again.

Part of those efforts is a golf event where he and others will play 100 holes at Tanglewood Park’s Reynolds Course. He hopes to play 100 holes and is asking those who can help to donate $1 a hole.

Penny’s goal for his program is to raise $60,000 on top of what athletics has budgeted already for the program.

“As the head coach, it is my obligation to cultivate an atmosphere around my student athletes that breeds confidence and helps them develop their skill,” Penny said about his first season as coach.

Penny, who is the part-time head coach, has a passion for growing the game and his program, but said that takes money.

“It is our goal, as an institution and golf program, to provide academic and athletic opportunities for student athletes,” Penny said.