Ram Ramblings: WSSU, N.C. A&T golf teams pick up grant that will help with traveling expenses

Every little bit helps for nonrevenue sports and Winston-Salem State's golf team has been awarded a grant from United Airlines in conjunction with the PGA Tour.

WSSU will get $10,000 in travel credits that will allow the Rams to play in bigger tournaments.

N.C. A&T also received the $10,000 travel credit.

“Receiving the United Airlines grant for travel is a game-changer for our program,” said head coach Charles Penny. “Being a re-emerging program, it helps remove some challenges with tournament selections and it helps us in our recruiting efforts. We are glad to receive the grant!”