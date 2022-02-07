Ram Ramblings: WSSU, N.C. A&T golf teams pick up grant that will help with traveling expenses

Every little bit helps for nonrevenue sports and Winston-Salem State's golf team has been awarded a grant from United Airlines in conjunction with the PGA Tour.
WSSU will get $10,000 in travel credits that will allow the Rams to play in bigger tournaments.
N.C. A&T also received the $10,000 travel credit.
Here's the news release about the travel grant:
WINSTON-SALEM – The Winston-Salem State University golf team was one of the 51 Historically Black Colleges and Universities to receive grant money to fund travel for golf tournaments and recruiting efforts from United Airlines along with the PGA Tour. The announcement came out today.
WSSU golf team received $10,000 in travel credits, which enables the student-athletes, coaches, and their equipment to fly United to compete in high-profile tournaments.
“Receiving the United Airlines grant for travel is a game-changer for our program,” said head coach Charles Penny. “Being a re-emerging program, it helps remove some challenges with tournament selections and it helps us in our recruiting efforts. We are glad to receive the grant!”
“I’m very excited to take part in this opportunity,” said senior Kobe Wilson. “We’re going to go out there and work hard and grind and do what we need to do to be successful.”
Junior Chandler Parker was excited to watch the video announcement from Pro golfer Billy Horschel as he let the Rams know they were receiving the money. “I feel good,” said Parker. “I feel like we’re going to go out there, work hard and get things done with the direction of coach Penny it’s going to be a good season.”
“I’m super excited for this upcoming season,” said senior Jacob Byrd. “Coach Penny has been great all the way and I think we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
“My only expectation for this season is to see our student-athletes enjoy themselves being a part of a new era of WSSU golf,” said Penny. “Performing in the competition will sort itself out as the season is carried out.”
United is the “Official Airline of the PGA TOUR,” and the organization’s first sponsor to support the TOUR’s larger HBCU Grant Program. Developed in early 2021 by the TOUR’s HBCU task force, the program aims to leverage the TOUR’s partner network in order to offset the financial burdens many HBCU golf programs face.
Here is the list of all the schools that received grants:
Winston-Salem State University
