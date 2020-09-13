I’ve never doubted the passion HBCU alumni, fans and supporters have for their schools, and N.C. Central and Winston-Salem State proved that on Saturday.
The two schools, who were supposed to play each other in football, battled it out in a fundraiser on Saturday afternoon that raised nearly $60,000.
The idea for the fundraiser included a virtual disc jockey showdown between Randal Callaway (DJ 360 Elite), a WSSU alum, and Jay Featherson (DJ 360 QC), an N.C. Central alum. Callaway is the owner of DJ 360 Elite, and his idea was a good one.
#WSSU AD Thomas says get behind the Rams and make DJ360 Elite victorious in the #HBCUniVersus challenge. Plan to make your gift TOMORROW! Here's how... https://t.co/foleW2q9Rj pic.twitter.com/MgeWsFcrUc— WSSU (@WSSURAMS) September 11, 2020
The two played music for three hours while raising money at the same time.
Chancellor Elwood Robinson of WSSU posted on his Facebook page that WSSU raised more than $32,000 and N.C. Central raised nearly $25,000.
“Please allow to thank everyone who donated to today’s DJ battle between #WSSU and #NCCU,” Robinson posted on Facebook. “This was an incredibly successful event.”
HBCUGameday.com helped promote the event and while there was no football game, the students at both universities will benefit.
“There are no losers in this giving competition, only winners,” Robinson posted on Facebook. “And that would be the students. Thanks everyone!”
Hopefully WSSU will actually get to the field and play football this spring, but because their alumni and fans raised more money than N.C. Central, WSSU is 1-0 this season.
Hey, it's something to cheer for.
