Winston-Salem State didn't have much of a softball season thanks to the COVID-19 shutdown but that didn't stop senior Daijah Chambers from being recognized.
Chambers was one of 126 women athletes in Division II who is a nominee for the Division II Woman of the Year award.
Here is the release from WSSU's sports information office.
Rams' Chambers an Nominee for 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award
WSSU senior among the nation’s best for premier award
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Winston-Salem State University senior softball player Daijah Chambers was announced as a nominee for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year award, Tuesday. The nomination places her among the top student-athletes in the NCAA who have distinguished themselves in their actions both on and off the field of play.
Chambers is a 2020 graduate of Winston-Salem State University where she had a stellar athletic and academic career. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Clinical Lab Science and she was a regular honoree on the Winston-Salem State University Dean’s List. As a softball player, she had a tremendous career. She was a member of the Rams’ 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Softball Championship Team and the first WSSU team to win an NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Tournament game. She compiled a .347 career batting average with the Rams, including batting .462 during her stellar junior season. She was a 2019 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region selection as well as a 2019 North Carolina Collegiate Sports Information Association (NCCSIA) College Division All-State Team selection. She was also a first team selection to the 2019 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) All-Conference selection and a member of the 2019 D2NCAA All-Atlantic Region team selection.
The NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established in 1991 with the goal of recognizing graduating female student-athletes who have exhausted eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. Chambers is one of a record 605 female college athletes for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The nominees include 259 nominees from Division I, 126 from Division II, and 220 from Division III.
NCAA member schools have nominated a record 605 female college athletes for the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Conference offices will select up to two nominees from their pool of school nominees before the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 nominees, 10 from each division. From the Top 30, the committee will determine the top three honorees in each division and announce nine finalists. The NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will then choose the 2020 NCAA Woman of the Year which will be announced in the fall.
For more information on Rams athletics, contact the WSSU Office of Athletic Media Relations at (336) 750-2143 or log on to www.WSSURams.com
