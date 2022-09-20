Ram Ramblings: WSSU still searching for answers after 0-3 start

It’s not hard to see Coach Robert Massey and some of his Winston-Salem State players not bristle when they are reminded of the 73-7 loss to Chowan on the road last season.

In a quirk of the CIAA schedule the Rams will return to Chowan this Saturday for a 6 p.m. game.

The Rams are in dire need of something good to happen to them after starting 0-3 with the latest loss to Elizabeth City State this past Saturday. The Rams led 10-0 at halftime, melted down in the second half, and lost 20-17.

“I don’t think there’s a whole lot of motivation needed because we want to win a game,” Massey said. “Guys were flying around this morning at practice and it was competitive and a lot of chatter and it was chippy this morning because they know where we are going this week.”

The Rams have had some decent stretches on defense but not enough consistency on offense. Quarterback Jahmier Slade, a freshman from Dudley, started his first game last week but was pulled in the second half for graduate transfer Richard Latimer.

Cornerback Deiontae Jones, who was on the Rams last season, said it still stings with what happened in last year’s game.

“It’s a pride thing,” Jones said. “We’ve been dealing with this from last year and all this year so we want to make a statement.”