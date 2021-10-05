Ram Ramblings: WSSU trying hard to look ahead after blowout loss to Chowan last weekend

The Rams have beaten the Golden Bulls 19 straight times but No. 20 in a row is no guarantee. Coach Kermit Blount, who has the most wins in WSSU history with 91, is 0 and 5 against his alma mater since he took over in Charlotte.

"Coach Blount will have his guys ready to go," Massey said. "You can't count on that."

Massey said he felt worse for his players after the loss but vowed to keep things positive mainly because there’s so much of the season left.

“It’s debilitating more so for your players,” Massey said about what a loss like that can do to a team. “People look at them in a different light but my thing is the guys have to look forward because you can’t go back and change the score. What’s done is already done because you move forward.”

Massey said while he wants his team to look forward he also wants to use last week’s loss as motivation.

“You want to keep that in the back of your mind but you want to get that taste out of your mouth,” Massey said. “The way that you get rid of that taste is play the next game and win.”

