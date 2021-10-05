Ram Ramblings: WSSU trying hard to look ahead after blowout loss to Chowan last weekend

“It’s the most frustrated I’ve ever been in my coaching career.”
Robert Massey, the interim head coach of Winston-Salem State, summed up his feelings after the 73-7 loss to Chowan last week in the second most lopsided score in school history.
Massey and the two players he brought to WSSU’s news conference on Tuesday afternoon at the Bowman Gray Stadium's hospitality suite didn’t sidestep any questions about last week’s undressing. While quarterback Dominique Graves and cornerback Diontea Jones weren’t in the mood for any smiles, they also vowed to forge ahead.
“We’re not going to quit or give up,” said Graves, a senior quarterback and one of the team leaders. “We’ve got a game at Johnson C. Smith this week and that’s our focus.”
The Rams (0-4, 0-2 CIAA) have one last stand to make because they start Southern Division play on Saturday against the Golden Bulls (0-4, 0-2).
As bad as last weekend was when the Hawks scored on nine straight possessions to easily get the win, the Rams do have some hope. If they can somehow find their groove in Southern Division play they can salvage the season.
“It’s really a must win for us and there’s no denying that,” Graves said. “It hasn’t been easy around here this week but we are trying to get it back together and be positive. We all don’t want to lose like we did last week so it’s up to us to change the outcome.”
The Rams have beaten the Golden Bulls 19 straight times but No. 20 in a row is no guarantee. Coach Kermit Blount, who has the most wins in WSSU history with 91, is 0 and 5 against his alma mater since he took over in Charlotte.
"Coach Blount will have his guys ready to go," Massey said. "You can't count on that."
Massey said he felt worse for his players after the loss but vowed to keep things positive mainly because there’s so much of the season left.
“It’s debilitating more so for your players,” Massey said about what a loss like that can do to a team. “People look at them in a different light but my thing is the guys have to look forward because you can’t go back and change the score. What’s done is already done because you move forward.”
Massey said while he wants his team to look forward he also wants to use last week’s loss as motivation.
“You want to keep that in the back of your mind but you want to get that taste out of your mouth,” Massey said. “The way that you get rid of that taste is play the next game and win.”
336-727-4081