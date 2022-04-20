Ram Ramblings: WSSU will close spring practice with a scrimmage on Saturday at Carver High School

Winston-Salem State’s run of 15 spring football practices is al-most over.

The Rams will close it out on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Carver High School with a scrimmage.

Coach Robert Massey says despite a slight uptick in COVID cases on his team he should have enough players for Saturday.

“We’ve actually been really good until this week and we’ve got a couple of kids out,” Massey said. “But other than that I liked what I’ve seen. We’ve got a couple of others who are banged up and won’t play on Saturday but we know what they can do.”

Dominque Graves, who will graduate next month, has been the No. 1 quarterback in camp. He’s also been pulling double duty playing on the WSSU golf team earlier this month and helped the Rams in the CIAA championships.

Karron Jeter, a defensive end who will also play in his final sea-son this fall, says it’s been good to be out practicing this spring.

“I know we’ve got a lot of newcomers who will be here this fall but this will still help us,” Jeter said about the recruiting class that is close to 30 players. “I know we are looking forward to Saturday and playing in front of our fans.”

It will be free admission to the game on Saturday at Carver High School.

“The guys deserve to have something at the end of these practices so a game-like atmosphere will be good,” Massey said.

