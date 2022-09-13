Ram Ramblings: WSSU will start its third different quarterback in as many games

It’s only two games into the season but Winston-Salem State is expected to start its third different quarterback on Saturday at noon against Elizabeth City State.

The Rams, who are 0-2 and have scored just two offensive touchdowns in losses to Central State and N.C. Central, will turn to freshman Jahmier Slade on Saturday in the Rams’ CIAA opener.

“I got to be honest with you I think we are going to start Slade,” Coach Robert Massey said on Tuesday afternoon. “We have to play these young guys now and while he got into the game against N.C. Central I think he’s going to be the guy.”

Richard Latimer, a graduate transfer from Fayetteville State and Bethune-Cookman, started in the game against N.C. Central but came up empty in his first four possessions. Massey turned to Slade, who helped Dudley High School win the state championship last fall, in the second half of the 41-0 loss.

Dominique Graves, who started the Central State loss, suffered a season-ending left-leg injury and is college career is over. Graves has already graduated and was playing in his final season but it was cut short with the leg injury.

“We feel bad for Dom because he came back to help us win a (CIAA) title,” Massey said.

Now the Rams will likely turn to Slade to see if they can be a factor in conference play. Latimer, who did throw two touchdown passes in the loss to Central State, has been inconsistent and is not much of a threat to run the ball.

Slade can run and pass but Massey’s made it known he wants to be a running team.

“This is a big game because we still have goals left and one of them is to win the Southern Division,” Massey said. “We’ve got to get our young guys in there.”

Offensive lineman Demetri Fitzgerald, who is a redshirt freshman, is also a Dudley graduate and was a teammate with Slade.

“He’s just going to get better and better,” Fitzgerald said about Slade.

Slade will be the first true freshman to start for WSSU since 2018 when Graves made his first start midway through the season. Graves wound up being the CIAA offensive freshman of the year in 2018.

On Saturday Slade was 3 of 4 passing for just 10 yards.