Ram Ramblings: WSSU women are CIAA co-champions with Fayetteville State in track & field

Winston-Salem State’s women’s track team is co-champions in the CIAA with Fayetteville State.

The Broncos and Rams ended up tying for the championship thanks to the Rams finishing third in the final event, the 4x400 relay. The Broncos finished first in the event as the two teams tied at 149.5 points to be declared co-champions.

The CIAA men’s and women’s championships were held at Bowie State over the weekend.

Here’s the CIAA release about the track championships:

BOWIE, Md. – Virginia State cruised to the men’s title while Fayetteville State and Winston-Salem State were crowned women’s co-champions after battling to a tie in the 2022 CIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Bowie State on Saturday.

Led by Jalen Brownlee, Virginia State coasted to victory during a rainy two days for its seventh men’s outdoor title, its first since 1981. In winning their latest crown, the Trojans snapped Saint Augustine’s 22-year hold on the men’s championship.

The Trojans, also the CIAA men’s indoor champ this winter, scored 190 points. Johnson C. Smith was the runner-up with 116 points and Livingstone placed third with 99 points.

The CIAA women’s title came down to the last event – the 4x400 relay. Fayetteville State won the race but Winston-Salem State placed third as both teams finished the meet with 149.5 points. Johnson C. Smith was third with 124 points.

Brownlee of VSU dominated the long distance events, winning the men’s 800, 1500 and 5,000 races to earn Men’s Track MVP. Isaiah Ramadene was victorious in the discus throw and Devonte Moore was the shot put winner while Emmanuel Oguntoye placed first in the triple jump for the Trojans.

In the women’s division, Winston-Salem State led most of the meet but Fayetteville State mounted a furious rally on Saturday. The Broncos trailed the Rams by 22 points after eight events but came back to take a three-point lead after 14 events.

Vanessa Jones put the Rams back ahead by four points after winning the women’s 3,000 run, setting up a showdown in the 4x400 relay. The Broncos’ foursome of Teanna Bell, Mya Johnson, Shania Ingram and Queen Burnett crossed the finish line first and the Rams’ quartet of Tamia McLean, Wynter Stample, Imani Tatum and Tinasia Davis placed third as both teams ended the meet tied for first in the women’s standings.

The women’s outdoor title was the first for Fayetteville State, but the Broncos have claimed three conference championships (2 indoor, 1 outdoor) in three seasons as a university-sponsored track and field program, including this year’s indoor title. The Rams captured their third league outdoor crown in six seasons, but the championship meet was canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson won the women’s 400 hurdles and M’Smyra Seward won the long jump to lead the Broncos. The Rams were sparked by victories from McLean (800 Run), Alyssa Farmer (Discus Throw), Kennedy Alexander (High Jump) and DeMya Campbell (Javelin Throw) in addition to Jones.

Virginia State swept the individual track awards as Kyera Frank was named Women’s Track MVP. She won the 1,500 run and placed second in the 800 and 3,000 runs.

The Field MVP Awards went to Zaria Nelson of Claflin (women) and Glen Butler of Lincoln (Pa.) (men). Nelson won the women’s shot put and placed second in the discus throw. Butler was a double winner as he claimed the men’s long jump and high jump.

Inez Turner of Fayetteville State and Antonio Wells of Winston-Salem State were chosen CIAA Women’s Co-Coaches of the Year. Wilbert Johnson of Virginia State was named CIAA Men’s Coach of the Year.

On Friday, the Broncos swept CIAA yearly honors in the women’s division. Johnson was selected Track Athlete of the Year and Ingram was named Field Athlete of the Year. In the men’s division, Warren Williams of Johnson C. Smith was chosen Track Athlete of the Year and Butler of Lincoln (Pa.) was named Field Athlete of the Year.

The CIAA women’s champions were Campbell of Winston-Salem State (Javelin Throw), Seward of Fayetteville State (Long Jump), Nelson of Claflin (Shot Put), Frank of Virginia State (1500 Run), Tiara Wilson of Johnson C. Smith (Triple Jump), Farmer of Winston-Salem State (Discus Throw), Brene’ Donaldson of Johnson C. Smith (100 Hurdles), Zoe Adams of Claflin (400 Hurdles), Jordyn Head of Johnson C. Smith (100 Dash), McLean of Winston-Salem State (800 Dash), Johnson of Fayetteville State (400 Hurdles), Nyasia Weatherly of Johnson C. Smith (200 Dash) and Jones of Winston-Salem State (3000 Run). Johnson C. Smith won the 4x100 relay and Fayetteville State was the 4x400 relay winner.

The CIAA men’s champions were Butler of Lincoln (Pa.) (Long Jump, High Jump), Moore of Virginia State (Shot Put), Creedence Jackson of Bowie State (Pole Vault), Brownlee of Virginia State (800 Run, 1500 Run, 5000 Run), Jeremy Gyan of Lincoln (Pa.) (Javelin Throw), Justin Steele of Johnson C. Smith (200 Dash, 400 Dash), David Bradford of Livingstone (110 Hurdles, 400 Hurdles), Oguntoye of Virginia State (Triple Jump), Ramadane of Virginia State (Discus Throw) and Zephaniah Cox Jr. of Johnson C. Smith (100 Dash). Johnson C. Smith captured both the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.

