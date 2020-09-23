Ram Ramblings: WSSU women's basketball team does its part to save a dog on campus

The basketball gods will certainly be shining down on the Winston-Salem State women’s team this season.

Coach L’Tona Lamonte couldn’t believe what she heard from a few of her players who rescued a dog that was in need on Wednesday afternoon. The dog was trapped in a deep hole near the fine arts building on campus near the Patterson Hall and Hill Hall buildings when Kyree Hall heard the high-pitched sounds.

“It sounded almost like a woman was crying, but we all kind of heard it and that’s when we realized what had happened,” Hall said.

Another dog was barking out of control near where the other was trapped but the players didn’t know why, according to Lamonte.

“Well, they then heard the other dog who was trapped and the three of them realized what had to be done,” Lamonte said.

Helping Hall rescue the dog was Amaya Tucker and O’Shea Hatley, who did a great job working together. They even found some rubber gloves to use during the rescue.

“I think the dogs weighed about 30 to 40 pounds,” Lamonte said. “And it was heavier because it was soaking wet.”

The players were coming out of study hall when they noticed the first dog barking.