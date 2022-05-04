Ram Ramblings: WSSU's Josh Flowers will get his shot to stick in the NFL

Josh Flowers, a former cornerback at Winston-Salem State, will get his shot in the NFL.

“It’s all in my hands now so I’m just going down there to make the most of my opportunity,” Flowers said after signing as an undrafted rookie free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Flowers, who played two seasons for the Rams after transferring from Long Island Post, said on Wednesday he’ll leave on May 12 to attend a minicamp.

The challenge in front of him at the minicamp is to show the coaches what he can do to see if he sticks around.

“There are two spots open at cornerback so I’m just blessed to get this chance,” Flowers said. “It’s up to me to make the best of it and go out there and get what’s mine.”

In 2019 Flowers had his best season for the Rams making All-CIAA and had 32 tackles with four interceptions.

During his career he had 130 tackles, 12 interceptions and forced two fumbles.

What makes him a good prospect is his six (6-foot-3) and his speed.

In 2020 Flowers graduated with a sports management degree and then came back for the 2021 season working toward another degree in Psychology.

Coming back for the 2021 season helped Flowers, who played in an NFL sponsored HBCU All-Star Game, get more on the NFL radar. He’s hoping to become the first WSSU player since Carlos Fields to stick with an NFL team.

“I’m going to do everything that I can so they keep me around,” said Flowers who is from Willingboro, New Jersey.

Flowers transferred from Long Island Post after the 2016 season when WSSU played Long Island Post in a playoff game. He wanted to come south play football and liked what he saw after that playoff game.

Coach Robert Massey, a former all-pro in the NFL at cornerback who is WSSU's head coach, is looking forward to seeing what Flowers can do.

“He's a good kid and football player and he's getting the chance he deserves,” Massey said. “He has worked hard and has the skillset to contribute on special teams and as a nickelback. Josh is going to a good organization with a good championship coach with Doug Pederson and this is a great chance for him to make a name for himself.”

