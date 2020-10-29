Ram Ramblings: WSSU's Richard Huntley among finalists for Black College Football Hall of Fame

I never got to see Richard Huntley run with the ball for Winston-Salem State.

My first year on the beat covering WSSU was 1996, and Huntley's outstanding four-year career ended in 1995. I've seen plenty of highlights of Huntley, who played several years in the NFL including a stint with the Carolina Panthers.

Huntley, who ran for 6,286 yards and scored 57 touchdowns at WSSU, is the all-time leading rusher in the CIAA. He's in the Big House Gaines Hall of Fame at WSSU and in the John McLendon CIAA Hall of Fame.

In recent years WSSU has had an impact on the Black College Hall of Fame as Coach Bill Hayes and running back Timmy Newsome have been inducted.

Huntley should get in based on how good he was back then. When you rush for more than 1,000 yards in each of your four seasons at any level, you belong in a lot of hall of fames.

Here is the release about the 22 finalists.

BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

ANNOUNCES FINALISTS FOR CLASS OF 2021