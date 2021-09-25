Rams stumble in home football opener

The Rams seemed to get a spark in the third quarter, after an interception by Joshua Flowers on the Vikings’ opening drive of the second half at the 44-yard line.

Nine plays later, the Rams scored their first points on a 1-yard run by quarterback Cameron Lewis that cut the lead to 13-7.

Winston-Salem State forced a three-and out on the Vikings’ next drive but lost momentum with another interception, setting up a short field for Elizabeth City State at the Rams 26.

The Rams' defense stood firm and forced a fourth-and-goal from the 21-yard line, but Brandon Joyner hauled in a pass from Kevin Caldwell in the right corner of the end zone to push the lead to 19-7 with 8:23 left.

“That put us in a tough spot again after another mistake,” Massey said. “But we responded and scored on the next drive. We just needed to get one more stop on defense.”

Despite the mistakes, Massey said he was was encouraged with his team’s effort — especially in the second half. There were plenty of positives. Cameron Davis (80 yards) and Andrew Hayes (75 yards, one touchdown) emerged in the running game and the Rams defense allowed just 80 yards of offense in the second half.

“We can still put ourselves in position to make a run in our division,” Massey said. “There is plenty of football left. Things can still fall our way for us to be in the hunt. Now we need to make sure those obstacles that got in our way this week don’t beat us next week. It’s definitely a disappointment with this being our first home game in nearly two years. But we faced a quality opponent today that we thought we could beat, and they played their butts off today, so hats off to them.”