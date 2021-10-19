Rankin family making an impact on football program at Winston-Salem State

As Teague goes through this season, there isn’t a Rankin to be found on his roster.

“It’s an odd year not having one of them on the team because I think starting in 2009 or something Jayron was playing for me,” Teague said, “and the other two came along.”

Teague said it’s no secret why the Rankins have done so well in the sport and in the classroom.

“It’s their upbringing with Mom and Dad, and I know they are proud of the two playing together at Winston-Salem State and following in Jayron’s footsteps,” Teague said.

That Jayron has been right there in his state trooper uniform next to Massey isn't a surprise to Teague.

“That family is always together, so for Jayron to be that close to seeing his brothers play is great,” Teague said.

Now they are WSSU Rams

Jashan is undersized at 5 feet 8 and 190 pounds, and Jhaki, who is 6 feet and about 230 pounds, is trying to find his footing in the college game. They both possess much knowledge of the game, and they’ve found more and more playing time as the season has gone on.

Jashan says following in his older brother’s footsteps was easy because he set such a good example.