Reeling Winston-Salem State Rams will play their fourth straight road game on Saturday

Nothing has gone right for Winston-Salem State’s reeling football team this season.

And now the Rams (0-1 CIAA, 0-3 overall) face yet another road game on Saturday at Chowan (1-0, 1-2), which routed WSSU 73-7 last season.

After spending the last two seasons as the Rams' interim head coach, Robert Massey signed a four-year contract to become the permanent coach. But after three games the Rams have yet to solve the issues with an offense that’s been as stale as a week-old bagel.

“We are getting close, but it is frustrating,” Massey said. “As fans you want your school to win every week regardless of who you are playing, and I understand that. But from a coach's standpoint and a player’s standpoint, we have to do things better if we want to win ballgames.”

Massey is convinced that a first Rams win would deliver much-needed confidence.

“Winning solves a lot of your problems and we’ve talked about the guys buying in,” Massey said. “If we can go down there and handle business against a team that beat us real bad last year then we can finally come back home (on Oct. 1) and see if we can make a run at this thing.”

The game is the Rams' fourth straight on the road to open the season. After returning from Murfreesboro on Sunday morning, they will have traveled approximately 2,000 miles on trips to Canton, Ohio and then to Durham, Elizabeth City and Chowan.

WSSU will play its home opener Oct. 1 at Bowman Gray Stadium in a homecoming game against Lincoln (Pa.).

“There’s no place like home, so we can’t wait to win this one and get back home and have some good things happen to us for a change,” Massey said.

Here are three things to look for:

Better play from quarterback

It wasn’t a total disaster for freshman Jahmier Slade who made his first start for the Rams last week against Elizabeth City State. The Rams led 10-0 at halftime but it could have been a bigger lead. Eventually Slade was replaced in the second half but there were some good moments. The reality is the former Dudley High School quarterback will have to grow into being a college quarterback. He should play better this week, which will give the Rams the best chance to win their first game of the season.

Defense isn’t that bad

This team has offered few bright spots, but the defense has shown flashes of good play. It had a major breakdown in the loss in the Elizabeth City State game, so the challenge is to be more consistent. You can bet that the defense will not give up 73 points as it did last season against Chowan.

That loss, one of the most embarrassing in the school’s history, will be on the minds of all the veteran players Saturday.

“We know what happened because we were there,” said senior cornerback Deiontae Jones.

Mixed results for Chowan

The Hawks are coming off a 32-29 win over a much better Johnson C. Smith team. Before that, however, they had non-conference losses to Barton (17-3) and Tusculum (23-21).

Running back Nijere Peoples leads them in rushing and averages 3.9 yards per carry. Chowan has used three quarterbacks, like the Rams. Caleb Pierce, who is from Tampa, Fla., was 14-for-18 last week for 237 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, and he was sacked three times.