Renovations to make Bowman Gray Stadium more fan-friendly will begin early next month

A small sliver of a silver lining will take place early next month at Bowman Gray Stadium.
With Winston-Salem State not playing football this fall because of COVID-19, the much-anticipated renovations will begin thanks to the $9 million in bond money that will be used to upgrade the aging facility over the next 2½ years.
Ben Rowe, the assistant city manager, says work will begin as soon as the city council approves the first phase of the upgrade this month.
The first wave of construction will be upgrading all bathrooms and concession stands. More women’s bathrooms will be added, Rowe said.
“We are very excited about this, and it’s a major investment into a historic facility,” Rowe said. “I think the improvements will really upgrade the experience for the fans.”
The main tenants of Bowman Gray Stadium, which opened in 1937, are Winston-Salem State’s football program and Winston-Salem Speedway Inc., which runs the weekly NASCAR-sanctioned auto racing series from April until August.
Because of the pandemic, the facility was not used in 2020. Rowe said that allowed dates for the project to be pushed up.
“We can start the project sooner and get in there and start working on concession stands and restrooms right away,” Rowe said. “We really want to take advantage of that time because we really do have a narrow window. We will continue the project into next year.”
Architect Walter Robb and Frank L. Blum Construction will work together during the project.
Another part of this phase to the project is upgrading water pressure.
“The utilities have to be upgraded, and that’s something that’s been needed for a while,” Rowe said.
Gray Garrison, the promoter of Bowman Gray Stadium racing, says the needed renovations will go a long way toward fans' comfort.
“Everybody is looking for better amenities when they go out to any sporting event, and what they have planned will certainly help,” Garrison said. “The project has its challenges because there are two major tenants who use it most of the year, but we are glad they have about a two-month jump on this and are getting started. This will be good for both the football fans and the racing fans.”
Garrison said that resurfacing of the asphalt track planned for the 2022 season will also be welcomed by drivers.
“I think the last time the track was completely redone was in the late 1980s,” Garrison said. “That’s going to be well-received because that track has taken a beating for a long time."
If WSSU can play football by next fall, the program will have a new grass field.
Rowe said the Bermuda grass field will be renovated with new sod and a better drainage system underneath the field. There’s a definitive crown in the middle of the entire field, and it has been that way for several years because of erosion.
“I have shared those renderings, and they are both excited about it,” Rowe said about the architect's renderings that have been delivered to WSSU and to Winston-Salem Speedway Inc. “It’s a chance to kind of rebrand the stadium because the colors are aligned with Winston-Salem State and Bowman Gray Stadium racing.”
