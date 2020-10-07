Renovations to make Bowman Gray Stadium more fan-friendly will begin early next month

Because of the pandemic, the facility was not used in 2020. Rowe said that allowed dates for the project to be pushed up.

“We can start the project sooner and get in there and start working on concession stands and restrooms right away,” Rowe said. “We really want to take advantage of that time because we really do have a narrow window. We will continue the project into next year.”

Architect Walter Robb and Frank L. Blum Construction will work together during the project.

Another part of this phase to the project is upgrading water pressure.

“The utilities have to be upgraded, and that’s something that’s been needed for a while,” Rowe said.

Gray Garrison, the promoter of Bowman Gray Stadium racing, says the needed renovations will go a long way toward fans' comfort.

“Everybody is looking for better amenities when they go out to any sporting event, and what they have planned will certainly help,” Garrison said. “The project has its challenges because there are two major tenants who use it most of the year, but we are glad they have about a two-month jump on this and are getting started. This will be good for both the football fans and the racing fans.”