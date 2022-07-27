Retired football coaches Rod Broadway, Bill Hayes to be honored at North Carolina game next month

The two best eras in N.C. A&T football will meet at midfield when Bill Hayes and Rob Broadway will be honorary captains for North Carolina’s opening football game with Florida A&M in Chapel Hill on Aug. 27.

Hayes, whose Aggies were dominant in the MEAC for most of the 1990s, and Broadway, whose teams were just as dominant later on, will also be honored before the game.

Hayes, who also coached at Winston-Salem State, later became a successful athletics director at Florida A&M. Broadway, who also was a head coach at N.C. Central and Grambling, played for the Tar Heels in the mid-1970’s before he got into coaching.

“I’m excited about the opportunity,” said Hayes, who was 195-102-2 as a head coach at WSSU and A&T.

Hayes, 79, started out in college coaching as the first Black assistant in football at Wake Forest in the mid-1970’s.

Hayes has lived in Winston-Salem along with his wife, Carolyn, since his coaching days at North Forsyth High School.

“I’m excited for this because Rudy Hubbard, who was on the 1978 (Black) national championship team, will also represent Florida A&M,” said Hayes, who won two HBCU national championships and multiple CIAA and MEAC titles.

Broadway, 67, who retired from A&T after the 2017 season when they went a perfect 12-0 as he won his fifth HBCU national championship. He won two HBCU national championships at N.C. Central as the head coach and another one at Grambling before winning two at A&T.

Broadway had an overall coaching record of 125-45 and was 57-22 record in his seven seasons in Greensboro.

During his playing days for the Tar Heels Broadway was All-ACC in 1977 as a defensive lineman and helped the Tar Heels win the 1977 Liberty Bowl.

Hayes and Brown have had a long friendship that goes back 30 years. Brown played in a scholarship fund-raising golf tournament earlier this summer that Hayes organized at Maple Chase Golf & Country Club in Winston-Salem.

“Mack Brown and I have great respect for one another because he understands the price I paid building programs with HBCU type resources,” Hayes said.

Brown told reporters this summer he was looking forward to opening the season against Florida A&M.

“I'm really excited about Florida A&M at home and celebrating HBCU's,” Brown said. “We’ve got Coach Bill Hayes and Coach Rod Broadway coming in as our honorary captains.”

Another added attraction will be the halftime show where FAMU’s Marching 100 band will perform. Both the UNC band and the FAMU will perform separately then join together for the grand finale.

“We're going to honor their band,” Brown said about the 8 p.m. game that will air on the ACC Network. “We're going to honor the black fraternities and sororities on our campus. There'll be a lot of different ceremonies that are going on for that game.”

Hayes, who was athletics director at Florida A&M from 2007-09, is looking forward to the halftime show. “FAMU’s band will win the halftime,” Hayes said.