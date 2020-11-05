So far, so good as Winston-Salem State men's basketball team gears up for season

College basketball practices sure look different in the COVID-19 era, but the goal is still the same.
“We’re just trying to get better each day,” said Cleo Hill Jr., who begins his third season as coach for the defending CIAA champion Winston-Salem State Rams.
Water bottles with each players’ names are set 6 feet apart for a practice at the Gaines Center with all coaches, trainers and managers wearing gloves and masks. The only time players don't wear masks is when they are on the court during drills.
“It’s definitely a different look, but we’re just happy to be out here trying to form that identity we need to win another CIAA title,” said point guard Jon Hicklin. “We’re actually kind of used to it now, so it’s still just basketball practice.”
The WSSU women’s and men’s teams get tested for COVID-19 three times each week, which is new to the practice routine.
“I think we are all used to the testing, so it’s just part of our week,” said senior Justice Kithcart.
After Chris Paul's election-related event in which more than 2,500 marched to the polls late last month, athletics director Etienne Thomas shut down practices for three days as a precaution.
“We did take some time off after that, and that’s OK,” said Hill, whose team has been working out for about two weeks. “It was kind of getting in front of it and it was a safety thing. So we didn’t get to see the guys at all for three days.”
Hill said navigating a season through a pandemic wouldn't be easy.
“It’s difficult,” Hill said. “You've just got to keep pushing, and we’ve had a guy out with an ankle injury here and there and a shoulder, so at one practice we had seven guys. And when guys have a cold or are coughing, they don’t practice at all.”
Hill said they are being safe in everything they do.
“You can’t make guys take vitamins, but I’m taking a lot of them like vitamin D and vitamin C, and the challenge is to stay healthy for everybody,” Hill said.
While Hill and the Rams prepare for a new season, they still don’t know when their first game will be played. The schedule has not been released, but the Rams hope to have a couple of games in November and maybe two or three in December.
“We know league games won’t start until January,” said Hill, who was the CIAA coach of the year last season as the Rams finished 19-10, won the program's 12th league tournament title and earned the automatic qualifier berth to the Division II Tournament.
COVID-19 adds to the challenges of putting together contracts to play non-conference games.
“We are trying for later this month to play a couple of games, but there is a line item on these contracts that you have to submit your COVID-19 testing protocol,” Hill said. “Coach (Ricky) Wilson handles the scheduling, but our AD has told him if these schools we might play don’t have the same or similar testing as we do, then we can’t play them.”
The Rams lost four key players, including Robert Colon, from the run to the Division II tournament, which was canceled as sports shut down in March. But the optimism and the talent are there as they try to repeat as CIAA champions.
Hill expects a different look compared to last season’s guard-oriented team. Two post players, 6-foot-9 Rasheen Merlin and 6-8 freshman Cyrille Diop, could make the Rams more of an inside team.
Hill said he likes his freshmen but was particularly pleased with the speed of Isaac Parson, who is 6 feet 1 and is from Kinston.
“Isaac can really get to the basket in a hurry, so we’ve liked what he’s done,” Hill said.
Cameron Campbell, a senior transfer from Lincoln (Pa.), is a quality shooter, and another freshman guard, Samage Teel, is fitting in nicely.
“We’re just trying to look at playing different,” said Hill, whose team returns starters Hicklin, small forward Jaylen Alston and shooting guard Kithcart.
Xavier Fennell, another key player from last season, is recovering from off-season shoulder surgery but could return to practice this month.
The Rams led the CIAA in points allowed last season, and defense will continue to be a strong focus.
“We can repeat because we rely on our defense,” Hicklin said. “That’s how you win championships so we know our defense has to be even better than it was last season.”
Hill said he feels bad for the incoming freshmen who have a lot to deal with when it comes to college life.
“The guys from last year are coming back to a different environment and the new guys are coming back as well but we recruited them off of the Gaines Center crowds and what that is like,” Hill said. “And now we won’t have it so that’s the most challenging part. I just hate it for the new guys who can’t experience the social life here or even a sold-out Gaines Center because all of that has changed with COVID.”
336-727-4081
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!