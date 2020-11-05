So far, so good as Winston-Salem State men's basketball team gears up for season

College basketball practices sure look different in the COVID-19 era, but the goal is still the same.

“We’re just trying to get better each day,” said Cleo Hill Jr., who begins his third season as coach for the defending CIAA champion Winston-Salem State Rams.

Water bottles with each players’ names are set 6 feet apart for a practice at the Gaines Center with all coaches, trainers and managers wearing gloves and masks. The only time players don't wear masks is when they are on the court during drills.

“It’s definitely a different look, but we’re just happy to be out here trying to form that identity we need to win another CIAA title,” said point guard Jon Hicklin. “We’re actually kind of used to it now, so it’s still just basketball practice.”

The WSSU women’s and men’s teams get tested for COVID-19 three times each week, which is new to the practice routine.

“I think we are all used to the testing, so it’s just part of our week,” said senior Justice Kithcart.

After Chris Paul's election-related event in which more than 2,500 marched to the polls late last month, athletics director Etienne Thomas shut down practices for three days as a precaution.