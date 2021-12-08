So far, so good for Winston-Salem State men's basketball team

The luxury the Rams have is among the 11 new players two are graduate transfers and one is a redshirt senior transfer.

“Maybe having those older guys does help the chemistry but I also like to think that those four returning guys (Jon Hicklin, Xavier Fennell, Jaylin Parker and Shamon Jackson) have helped bring the new guys along,” Hill said.

What hasn’t gone right

It’s been obvious the Rams had a lot more talent than some of their nonconference opponents but didn’t necessarily put those games away.

Hill also lamented his team’s shooting woes from the foul line and from the field. The Rams shot poorly in their latest game, an overtime win at Morris, but still pulled out the win.

“We’ve got those times in games where we need to shoot it better so that’s something we’ll look at as we get into conference play,” Hill said.

Any big surprises so far?

Hill has liked the way the Rams pulled out some close games, particularly against Wheeling University when Javonte Cook’s driving layup was the difference.