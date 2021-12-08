 Skip to main content
So far, so good for Winston-Salem State men's basketball team
So far, so good for Winston-Salem State men's basketball team

The Rams will open conference play later this month at Virginia Union

Winston-Salem State’s men’s basketball team has reached a good point in the season.

Coach Cleo Hill Jr. and the defending CIAA champs completed their nonconference season with a 6-2 record and will focus on CIAA conference play. The Rams will head into a road game at Virginia Union on Dec. 16 that will begin a tough stretch to open conference play.

After completing exams the players will get a chance to go home for a few days before getting back to campus to begin practice for conference play.

Despite 11 new players on the roster and just four returners from the championship team of 2019-20, Hill has been surprised at the chemistry he and his assistant coaches (Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith) have built.

What’s gone right so far

The defense, as usual, has been spectacular with the Rams leading the CIAA in defense allowing just 62 points a game. It might not be pretty but the tough, mostly man-to-man defense has made Hill smile.

It was defense in the 2019-20 season that carried the Rams to the CIAA title. That same formula should take them a long way this season.

“I really like how our chemistry has improved even though we have so many new guys,” Hill said.

The luxury the Rams have is among the 11 new players two are graduate transfers and one is a redshirt senior transfer.

“Maybe having those older guys does help the chemistry but I also like to think that those four returning guys (Jon Hicklin, Xavier Fennell, Jaylin Parker and Shamon Jackson) have helped bring the new guys along,” Hill said.

What hasn’t gone right

It’s been obvious the Rams had a lot more talent than some of their nonconference opponents but didn’t necessarily put those games away.

Hill also lamented his team’s shooting woes from the foul line and from the field. The Rams shot poorly in their latest game, an overtime win at Morris, but still pulled out the win.

“We’ve got those times in games where we need to shoot it better so that’s something we’ll look at as we get into conference play,” Hill said.

Any big surprises so far?

Hill has liked the way the Rams pulled out some close games, particularly against Wheeling University when Javonte Cook’s driving layup was the difference.

“I thought the Morehouse game (at the Chris Paul HBCU Tournament) was a tough one that we sort of just grinded through and pulled it out,” Hill said. “And going down to Morris, where they always play well, and for us not to shoot the ball well and still win showed me something.”

Adding a player to the rotation

While Hill has a solid 11-man rotation that has showed off his depth, look for junior transfer DyQuavis Wilkins (Tusculum) to make an impact later this month.

Wilkins, who is 6 foot 5 and 188 pounds, has been banged up but got to play some against Morris.

“He’s a four man and very athletic and he’s definitely a CIAA guy,” Hill said about Wilkins’ possible impact this season.

Looking ahead to CIAA play

The Rams will have 16 CIAA games before they get to defend their conference title in late February in Baltimore. It won’t be easy to defend, but Hill loves the chemistry, depth and the fact that with 11 newcomers they haven’t been a part of a CIAA championship.

“The big thing is how are the new guys going to react in those hostile gyms in the league,” Hill said. “How they adjust to the scouting reports and how we prepare for each game is always key in our league.”

John Dell: 6 sports stories that touched our hearts in 2021

Here are six stories from 2020 that cover a lot of ground in a year that was unusual because of COVID-19.

336-727-4081

@johndellWSJ

Tags

