Some WSSU students didn't sleep in this morning because basketball is more important

How bad do Winston-Salem State students want to see today’s women’s and men’s doubleheader against Fayetteville State at the Gaines Center? Pretty bad as it turns out.

At around 7:45 a.m. students started lining up for the 2 p.m. women’s game. The men’s game will start around 4 p.m.

The Gaines Center only holds about 2,600 on a good day and with the enrollment at around 5,500 there’s not a lot of room for error.

Only a few tickets will be sold to the general public at the Gaines Center starting at 1 p.m.

The Fayetteville State-WSSU rivalry is one of the best in the CIAA so it’s no shock that the students are getting to the Gaines Center early.

Last year’s men’s game had one of the most exciting finishes in a long time when Jon Hicklin of the Rams hit a game-winning shot at the buzzer.

It should be fun again today.