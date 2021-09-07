Starting tailback Cameron Davis leans on his family and faith as he navigates college

Running back Cameron Davis wears an earring in both ear lobes that he says are a must when he’s not in uniform playing football at Winston-Salem State.
He wears a dangling crucifix in each ear and is proud of his faith, formed in a close-knit family that has attended church for as long as he can remember.
And when the Rams finally play a game on Saturday at Catawba after 22 months to open the 2021 season Davis won’t wear his earrings on the field.
“I have to have a crucifix with me, so I’ll wear one on a necklace under my uniform,” said the 5-8, 190-pound transfer from Campbell. “My faith means a lot to me, and my family goes to Zion Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Badin.”
The Rams’ offense is also putting a lot of faith into Davis, who is from New London and is a former star at North Stanly High School, where he rushed for close to 5,000 yards.
Davis is listed at an unrealistic 6 feet 1 on the Rams’ roster, and he even chuckles at the enhanced statistic. He was listed as 5-8 in 2019 when he played as a true freshman for the Camels.
“I’m not sure how I grew that much since then,” Davis said with a laugh.
After his one season as a walk-on at Campbell in which he rushed for nearly 500 yards, he looked around for a change of scenery. His older sister had gone to WSSU and is now a graduate and a nurse.
He transferred before the 2020 season but has had to wait to get into a WSSU uniform because of COVID-19. The sports marketing major immersed himself into his classwork last season and carries a 3.0 grade-point average.
As preseason camp began in August it was apparent early on that Davis would get the chance to be the Rams' top running back. His experience, his close-to-the-ground running style and his desire to play again all helped him win the starting job.
“What people forget is when he was in high school not far from here at North Stanly, he played on the varsity for four years and averaged 1,000 yards a season,” said interim Rams head coach Robert Massey. “We knew what he could do, so we’re glad to have him.”
One of the adjustments the Rams will all have to make on Saturday is not having played in a game in nearly two years. It’s something Davis was concerned about until one day in practice.
“I got hit by one of our linebackers (Ta’Shaun Taylor), and he got me good,” Davis said. “So I think that’s going to help me as I get out on the field on Saturday.”
Davis will get to run behind an experienced offensive line with four seniors and a junior in the starting lineup. Joshua Peoples, the right guard, says he has loved what Davis has done in practice.
“He’s shifty and can get to the hole quick,” Peoples said. “That’s only going to help our running game.”
Massey and offensive coordinator Lawrence Kershaw have not announced whether incumbent Dominique Graves or transfer Cameron Lewis will start at quarterback, calling it a game-time decision. The Rams will need offensive balance after averaging only 17 points per game in 2019, and Davis is durable enough to play every down thanks to being built like a Mack truck.
“I just love to play and can’t wait to get back out there,” Davis said.
As for his lack of height, Davis smiles and says: “I can hide behind our big line and then make my decision where I’m going. I think it’s an advantage being that low to the ground.”
336-727-4081