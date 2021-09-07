Starting tailback Cameron Davis leans on his family and faith as he navigates college

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He transferred before the 2020 season but has had to wait to get into a WSSU uniform because of COVID-19. The sports marketing major immersed himself into his classwork last season and carries a 3.0 grade-point average.

As preseason camp began in August it was apparent early on that Davis would get the chance to be the Rams' top running back. His experience, his close-to-the-ground running style and his desire to play again all helped him win the starting job.

“What people forget is when he was in high school not far from here at North Stanly, he played on the varsity for four years and averaged 1,000 yards a season,” said interim Rams head coach Robert Massey. “We knew what he could do, so we’re glad to have him.”

One of the adjustments the Rams will all have to make on Saturday is not having played in a game in nearly two years. It’s something Davis was concerned about until one day in practice.

“I got hit by one of our linebackers (Ta’Shaun Taylor), and he got me good,” Davis said. “So I think that’s going to help me as I get out on the field on Saturday.”

Davis will get to run behind an experienced offensive line with four seniors and a junior in the starting lineup. Joshua Peoples, the right guard, says he has loved what Davis has done in practice.