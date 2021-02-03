Stephen A. Smith's 'First Take' is in the house at WSSU; 'the country saw a great spirit here,' Chancellor Elwood Robinson says

There was no basketball game to be played at the Gaines Center, but that hardly mattered on Wednesday morning at Winston-Salem State.

The Red Sea of Sound's rhythmic beat pulsated throughout the building, the band's 85 strong doing their best with the cheerleaders, dance team and about 100 spectators to make the building as loud as possible. Several athletes were on hand, but only to compete for attention for their university, holding handmade signs saluting Stephen A. Smith, who played for Coach Big House Gaines in the late 1980s.

“Winston-Salem State is in the house!” Smith bellowed, welcoming viewers to "First Take" on ESPN, airing live from the Gaines Center.

“It definitely feels like a game,” said Amaya Tucker, a Reagan graduate and sophomore guard on the women's basketball team. “With us not playing, it’s a weird feeling. But to be here, and Steven A. Smith took the time out to celebrate Black History Month here at WSSU means a lot to me. We are the most alive HBCU in the country.”

Smith, a 1991 WSSU graduate, is arguably one of the most recognized figures in sports television. He honored his university during this first week of Black History Month, airing several live segments during the two-hour show from the Gaines Center though he worked from his studio in Bristol, Conn.