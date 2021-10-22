Subtle move of Darius McDuffie to center has helped Winston-Salem State's offense

For the casual fan, making changes on an offensive line doesn’t get noticed often. But a big change at Winston-Salem State took place three weeks ago as freshman Darius McDuffie moved into the all-important position of center.
“I like it,” McDuffie said about playing center for the first time since early in his high-school career at Southern Durham.
Offensive line coach Markus McElveen made the move to get McDuffie more playing time and to take advantage of the talented Kendyl Graves by moving him to left tackle.
Those subtle moves have helped the Rams enter Saturday’s homecoming game with Livingstone on a two-game win streak.
“Kendyl (a senior) has really helped me a lot because he’s been playing it a lot longer than I have,” McDuffie said. “Really, the biggest adjustment was snapping it and then making sure to know who I’m supposed to block.”
The Rams were languishing in 11th place in scoring in the CIAA but have now moved up to seventh thanks to wins over Johnson C. Smith and St. Aug’s. The line play has helped quarterback Cameron Lewis get into more of a flow.
Robert Massey, the interim head coach of the Rams, said with Lewis, a right-handed quarterback, taking over the job it was important to protect Lewis’ blind side. That’s why moving Graves was so important.
“You want to protect Cam from that side and Kendyl is our most experienced lineman who we know can do that,” Massey said. “And we feel like Kendyl’s on his way to hopefully becoming All-CIAA for us.”
Those two adjustments on the line don’t happen without McDuffie thriving at his new position.
He’s one of the several players that came to WSSU in the fall of 2020 but there was no football played because of the pandemic. He’s a sophomore in the classroom carrying an impressive 3.5 grade point average playing college football for the first time.
“I can definitely handle this,” said McDuffie, who is 5-foot-10 and 290 pounds. “It’s really become second nature for me now.”
McDuffie’s only other offer coming out of high school was at Division III Averett University, but Massey and McDuffie’s father played together at N.C. Central and that’s how McDuffie found his way to WSSU.
McDuffie is the youngest starter for the Rams.
“In the recruiting process it was a little different because it was Uncle Massey coming to the house to talk to him about playing here,” Massey said. “But he’s a good kid, is smart and he works hard so we’re thrilled with what he’s done especially these last two games.”
The Rams have a two-game win streak but those wins come against two teams that are a combined 0-11 this season.
Still, McDuffie said that the Rams are in no position to look past anybody this season. The Rams will get to play in front of their biggest crowd of the season with more than 10,000 expected at Bowman Gray Stadium.
“I’ve never played in front of that many people,” McDuffie said. “We can’t look past anybody and we know our line has to stay consistent, stay penalty free and keep doing what we’ve been doing. We have some confidence now and that can only help us.”
