Subtle move of Darius McDuffie to center has helped Winston-Salem State's offense

“You want to protect Cam from that side and Kendyl is our most experienced lineman who we know can do that,” Massey said. “And we feel like Kendyl’s on his way to hopefully becoming All-CIAA for us.”

Those two adjustments on the line don’t happen without McDuffie thriving at his new position.

He’s one of the several players that came to WSSU in the fall of 2020 but there was no football played because of the pandemic. He’s a sophomore in the classroom carrying an impressive 3.5 grade point average playing college football for the first time.

“I can definitely handle this,” said McDuffie, who is 5-foot-10 and 290 pounds. “It’s really become second nature for me now.”

McDuffie’s only other offer coming out of high school was at Division III Averett University, but Massey and McDuffie’s father played together at N.C. Central and that’s how McDuffie found his way to WSSU.

McDuffie is the youngest starter for the Rams.

“In the recruiting process it was a little different because it was Uncle Massey coming to the house to talk to him about playing here,” Massey said. “But he’s a good kid, is smart and he works hard so we’re thrilled with what he’s done especially these last two games.”